Global Industrial Rubber Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Industrial Rubber market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Rubber market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Industrial Rubber market status and forecast, categorizes the global Industrial Rubber market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Rubber refers to elastomeric compounds that consist of various monomer units forming polymers that are heat cured (vulcanized). Polymers are long molecular chains that are connected together (cross-linked) to improve their toughness and resilience. Rubber industry is more than 100 years old. Industrial rubber industry is dominated by one major product tires.

The use of industrial rubber in the automotive, building & construction, and other applications is expected to increase in the Asia Pacific region, followed by South America and the Middle East & Africa regions over the next 5 years. This growth in the use of the industrial rubber can be attributed to the increasing population and the growing disposable income in these regions. Based on type, the synthetic rubber segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Lanxess

Sinopec

Goodyear

Kumho Petrochemical

TSRC

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

JSR

LG Chem

Versalis

Zeon

Petrochina

Exxonmobil

Sibur

Group Dynasol

Kraton Corporation

Synthos

Trinseo

Asahi Kasei Advance

American Synthetic Rubber Company

Lion

Firestone Polymers

Indian Synthetic Rubber Private Limited

Rishiroop

UBE

Tosoh

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Building & Construction

Industrial Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics

Coating, Sealant, & Adhesive

Medical & Healthcare

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Industrial Rubber capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Industrial Rubber manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Rubber are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Industrial Rubber Manufacturers

Industrial Rubber Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Industrial Rubber Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

