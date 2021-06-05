Global laparotomy sponges market worth $1,230 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025

The ‘ Global laparotomy sponges market’ study added by ReportOcean.com. The report gives you an in-depth analysis of the latest trends prevailing in the industry. This premium study also covers valuable information relating to the Key Players Analysis, Business Strategies, profitability prospects, growth dynamics, market size, market share, forecast, and revenue estimation of this business vertical.

Laparotomy Sponges Market Overview :

Laparotomy, also known as celiotomy, is an abdominal surgical incision procedure through abdominal wall for the diagnosis of diseases related to the abdominal cavity. It is an open surgery, which is performed under general anesthesia. It involves usage of surgical sponges known as laparotomy sponges such as sterile laparotomy sponges and non-sterile laparotomy sponges. These sponges are employed to absorb body fluids and abdomen viscera, allowing clear vision of organs during surgeries. They are present in several sizes, shapes, and materials such as cotton and rayon.

The global laparotomy sponges market was valued at $697 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,230 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. The factors that drive the growth of the global laparotomy sponges market include rise in prevalence of colorectal cancer, increase in cesarean births worldwide, upsurge in geriatric population, and easy affordability. However, increase in demand of minimally invasive procedures instead of open surgeries and issues related with retained sponges hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the development of advanced laparotomy sponges and high growth potential in the untapped emerging economies are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key players.

The laparotomy sponges market is segmented based on product, sterility, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into radiopaque laparotomy sponges, traditional laparotomy sponges, and radio-frequency identification (RFID) laparotomy sponges. By sterility, it is bifurcated into sterile and non-sterile laparotomy sponges. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals and surgery centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Laparotomy Sponges Key Market Segments :

By Product

Radiopaque Laparotomy Sponges

Traditional Laparotomy Sponges

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Laparotomy Sponges

By Sterility

Sterile Laparotomy Sponges

Non-sterile Laparotomy Sponges

By End user

Hospitals

Surgery Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

AdvaCare Pharma

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Dynarex Corporation

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

BSN Medical GmbH

DUKAL Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Hubei Qianjiang Kingphar Medical Material Co., Ltd.

Yangzhou Super Union Import & Export Co., Ltd.

Patterson Companies

