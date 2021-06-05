Global Revenue Cycle Management Market 2019-2023 | 11.5% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years, Predicts Market Research Future with Growth Prospect – Key Vendors, Top most Regions | 360 Research Reports

“Revenue Cycle Management Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

The global revenue cycle management market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The profit margins for healthcare providers are shrinking as most of them fail in proper submission of claims for payment. There is a decrease in Medicare payments after implementing Affordable Healthcare Act. With projected growth of hospital care accounting on account of increased insured population most care providers are implementing RCM either in-house or outsourcing to service providers in countries like India.

Revenue Loss Due to Billing Errors

Revenue for healthcare providers depend on accurate processing of medical claims. For improving the financial outcome a healthcare organization need to maintain a quality revenue cycle and insurance billing. The revenue cycle management team comprise accounts receivable (A/R) management and denial management. With mounting pressure on hospitals to reduce costs, most care providers are losing revenue due to claims denial and their failure to submit or delay the denied claim.

This has given an opportunity for speciality firms that provide revenue cycle management service. Most hospitals are now dependent on third party providers for denials management service as they lack the expert knowledge, time to manage the reimbursement process.

With their expertise these providers are able to increase the cash flow of their clients which were otherwise neglected by the hospitals to resubmit the denied claims. It is estimated that over 90% of the claim denials can be prevented with support from providers who have systems and knowledge experts in this field. From the above it can be concluded that the revenue loss to hospitals due to billing errors that can be prevented by speciality revenue cycle management service providers is a major driver for RCM market.

The other factors such as government initiatives to boost the adoption of RCM solutions, and increasing adoption of EHR/EMR are driving the Revenue Cycle Management Market.

High Pricing and Maintenance of RCM Solutions

For small and medium size hospitals there is a little investment in developing their infrastructure that support or integrate with RCM systems. The adoption rate for these players for RCM solutions is low because of high price and maintenance costs.

The need for modernized tech-based RCM for healthcare providers have put pressure to invest or partner with firms such as Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth etc.

The other factors such as lack of proper IT infrastructure, and scarcity of skilled IT professionals are restraining the Revenue Cycle Management Market.

US Leads the Revenue Cycle Management Market in North America Region

The US Revenue Cycle Management Market (RCM) holds the largest market share in 2017 in North America region due to the changing healthcare regulations.

Most US healthcare providers are deploying revenue cycle management systems that reduces the time taken for receiving payment after providing a service. The RCM that automates many activities previously done manually are saving time. US healthcare firms are benefited as they get insights on claims denial and prompt to add required medical information for claims processing.

With a push toward value based care by government, and its initiatives to adopt RCM solutions by all healthcare providers, the market for revenue cycle management may see a significant growth.

