Global Zinc Oxide Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Zinc Oxide market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Zinc Oxide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Zinc Oxide market status and forecast, categorizes the global Zinc Oxide market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Zinc oxide, with its unique physical and chemical properties, such as high chemical stability, high electrochemical coupling coefficient, broad range of radiation absorption and high photostability, is a multifunctional material. With the excellent properties, zinc oxide plays an important role in a very wide range of applications varying from tires to ceramics, from pharmaceuticals to agriculture, and from paints to chemicals. Zinc oxide can be classified into three types according to the production technique: indirect process, direct process and wet chemical process. Indirect process also called French process, and direct process also called America process.

Currently, US Zinc, EverZinc, Zochem, Silox, Zinc Oxide LLC and Longli are major manufacturers of this industry. US Zinc is a global leader. In 2017, the production of US Zinc was 138.9 K MT, and the company holds a share of 8.21%. In Europe and the United States, US Zinc, EverZinc, Zochem and Silox are the market leader. Longli, Pan-Continental Chemical, Rubamin and Yongchang are leaders in the Asia Pacific market. Univentures and PT. Indo Lysaght are leaders in Southeast Asia.

Bioplastics is mainly used for Rubber/Tires industry and Ceramic/Glass manufacturing. Rubber/Tires industry are the most important application. In 2017, Rubber/Tires application holds 45.5% of the consumption market share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

The global Zinc Oxide market is valued at 3680 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2018-2025.

