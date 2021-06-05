Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Account to US$ 21,850.9 Million by 2027

The global glucose monitoring devices market accounted to US$ 12,628.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027

The players in the market are adopting various inorganic and organic developments for the individual growth and thus the growth of the market is highly dependent on them. The vital players in the Glucose Monitoring Devices market focus on various growth strategies to enroot their presence and garner major market share across the globe. Some of the notable players in the global glucose monitoring devices market includes F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Abbott, LifeScan, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Ypsomed AG, Omron Corporation, GE Healthcare and Nipro Corporation among others. The major market players within the recent years, have been observed to invest a substantial amount towards the development of new products. This implies a bright picture on the type of strategies majorly incorporated by the glucose monitoring devices market players to sustain their positions as well as to generate increased growth revenue in the glucose monitoring devices market. The global leaders in the market have been majorly adopting product launches and product up-gradation as one of the key strategy to improve its product lines in order to build up a customer centric benefits to its end users and enhance its geographic diversification.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004116

The global leaders are expanding their activities across the world and are developing various innovative techniques to monitor blood glucose level. For instance, in February, 2017, Roche and Medtronic entered into an agreement to develop a next-gen BG meter that will intertwine glucose monitoring technology into a future Medtronic pump system. This agreement is expected to enhance the growth of Medtronic in glucose monitoring market. Thus, considering these developments the for the glucose monitoring industry the players operating for the glucose monitoring devices are likely to improve their performance and provide enormous benefits to their customers and end users.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth is contributed majorly by driving factors such as rise in the prevalence of diabetes across the countries, increasing obesity across countries, rising medical tourism in Asia Pacific countries and rise in the government support for the diabetes care. In addition, the market players are also supporting the diabetes care in the countries through creating awareness and various initiatives.

Apart from the developments for the glucose monitoring devices market, the key market players are developing innovative products that assists in the diagnosis and monitoring of the glucose levels. For instance, in October 2018, Roche partnered with Wellthy Therapeutics to offer users of the Accu-Chek Active system, an artificial intelligence-based digital diabetes coaching solution. The joint offering of the two companies will encompass Accu-Chek Active blood glucose meter and the Wellthy Care app to the new users. Therefore, the market is likely to experience rapid growth in the coming years.

Buy this Report now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004116

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity Across The Countries

Obesity, sedentary lifestyle and improper diet play a major role in increasing diabetes among the population worldwide. Physical activity is important to maintain the blood glucose level. Lack of exercise and unhealthy diet such as diet high in fat and calories increase the risk for the development of obesity and diabetes. Obesity is one of the major problem and the biggest concern in all the communities across the globe. Currently, more than one in two adults and nearly one in six children are obese. Obesity is one of the major issue affect people of all ages and incomes globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight. And out of these over 650 million adults were obese. Therefore, owing to the above mentioned factors the market is likely to fuel its growth during the forecast period.

Growing Medical Tourism In Developing Countries

The emerging markets in the developing countries are the major factor which are giving better opportunity for the major players to expand their business. These are becoming a major reason for the market growth in the forecast period. Most of the market players focus on emerging market such as Asia Pacific due to an increase in the prevalence of diabetes and increasing popularity of glucose monitoring devices in the region. In India, medical science has growing rapidly as well as big steps forward in past few decades. In India the diabetes treatment has become so popular and common that people from other countries are coming here to get themselves treated. The most possibly and compelling reason of this might be the excessively high expenses for health care causes in their own country. Health travelers who visit developing countries for medical reasons save 65% to 80% on health cost compared to the cost in the US. Thus, the factors are likely to create growth opportunities for the growth of the market in coming years.

Ask for Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004116

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com