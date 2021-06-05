How The Digital English Language Learning Market Dominating Industry Trends By 2027: MONDLY MACMILLAN, NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC, OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS, PEARSON PLC, ROSETTA STONE, SANAKO CORPORATION, TRANSPARENT LANGUAGE, VIPKID, VOXY, WORDDIVE LTD

The English Language Learning Market research report encourages you to accomplish positive development and permit various techniques for augmenting your benefit. The report is an astute procedure of social affairs and breaking down the numerical information identified with product and service. Likewise, it uncovers how successfully an organization can meet its requirements. The English Language Learning Market looks into is any sorted out effort to assemble data about the focused market which is the IT market. The English Language Learning Market research report incorporates opinions and ideas to understand data about people or associations utilizing factual and investigative strategies and methods of the connected sociologies to pick up knowledge or bolster basic leadership.

Market Insights

Increasing Number of Candidates from Asian Countries Enrolling for Competitive Exams to Qualify for Education in Western Countries

An increasing trend among the Asia Pacific students to enroll themselves in universities located in the western countries for higher education is driving the global digital English language market. Majority of the candidates from Asian countries especially India and China enroll themselves for Tests such as English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC). The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS) are the tests conducted to assess a non-native candidate’s English fluency level. Pertaining to the fact that, these examinations and the universities and schools which accept these examinations qualified students, require proper English speaking and writing skills. This factor compels the enrolling candidates to opt for English Language Training (ELT) institutes and is creating a potential demand for digital English language learning. The burgeoning demand for these competitive exams has led to the establishment of various English Language Training (ELT) institutions across the countries, which in turn has catalyzed the different methods of English learning techniques and are driving the market of digital English language learning. Owing to the fact that, various schools, colleges and universities in India and China have adopted the digital English language learning technologies, and the trend of adoption of the same is consistently increasing. Various ELTs have also incorporated digital English language learning systems and technologies. This factor has impacted positively on the growth of digital English language learning market in recent years.

Leveraging on Advanced and Simplified Technologies in Order to Gain Students’ Interest towards Digital Education

In developed countries such as the U.S. and the UK, the digital education system has gained immense popularity as the students in schools, universities and other institutions are much more aware of the technologies. However, in the Asia Pacific and MEA countries, students lag in relation to awareness of technology-driven learning. In the current scenario, several schools, universities, coaching institutions are implementing digital technologies in their classes. Attributing to the fact, the developers of digital educational platform developers are constantly upgrading their technologies in order to offer robust solutions, the adopters in the Asia Pacific are continuously upgrading their technologies. This trend is aimed at maintaining the pace of up gradation of technologies. The innovation in offering cloud-based educational apps, websites and other services is expected to create a significant market for digital education, which includes digital English language learning market.

