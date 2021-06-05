Increasing Demand for Inorganic Phosphorous Derivatives to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2015-2021

The ‘Inorganic Phosphorous Derivatives market’ study, published by Persistence Market Research, provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential factors fueling the global market growth. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders, including their product offerings and business strategies.

Inorganic phosphorous derivatives are one of the most common source for the animal feed and are derived from natural rock phosphate, the rock which is chemically treated to make phosphorous available for animals in the form of quality feed phosphates.

Inorganic phosphorous as well as its derivatives are the essential and known form of life. Phosphorous forms various compounds which include phosphides, metal phosphates, halides, oxides, oxyacids, etc. Inorganic phosphorous derivatives are primarily utilized in the various applications which include food supplements, veterinary medicines, as a catalyst in polymer synthesis applications, etc.

Global Inorganic Phosphorous Derivatives Market: Segmentation

Globally, the inorganic phosphorous derivatives market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and end-use industry

Based on the product type, the global inorganic phosphorous derivatives market can be segmented into,

Hypophosphite Sodium Hypophosphite Potassium Hypophosphite Calcium Hypophosphite Manganese Hypophosphite

Phosphates

Hypophosphorous

Phosphorus Chlorides

Phosphorous Trichloride

Phosphorous Oxychloride

Phosphorous Pentachloride

Phosphoric Acid

Others

Based on the application, the global inorganic phosphorous derivatives market can be segmented into,

Water Treatment Chemicals

Metal Finishing

Fertilizers

Detergents

Food Supplements

Others (flame retardant material, etc.)

Based on the end-use industry, the global inorganic phosphorous derivatives market can be segmented into,

Chemicals

Electrical & Electronics

Agriculture

Food & Feed

Other Industrial

Global Inorganic Phosphorous Derivatives Market: Dynamics

Inorganic phosphorous derivatives are primarily utilized in fertilizers, food production as well metal plating processes across the globe. With the rising demand for the food products, demand for the fast yield crops are also increasing and hence assisting the consumption growth of inorganic phosphorous derivatives across the globe. Further, owing to the introduction of halogen free frame retardant materials in the recent past for electrical and electronics applications is expected to propel the demand for inorganic phosphorous derivatives over the near future.

Introduction of stringent environmental regulations pertaining to the utilization of inorganic phosphorous derivatives in the detergents and other application segments are expected to remain the key challenges in global inorganic phosphorous derivatives market. Further, various phosphorous chlorides have irritant properties which may cause skin and membrane burns, eye corrosion, etc. The aforementioned factors are expected to restrain the growth of global inorganic phosphorous derivatives market during the forecast period.

Development of the inorganic phosphorous derivative that can be utilized for myriad of applications while offering them in low price are found to be some of the key strategic initiatives by the players in global inorganic phosphorous derivatives market.

Global Inorganic Phosphorous Derivatives Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global inorganic phosphorous derivatives market is expected to be led by Asia-Pacific region owing to the rising continuous demand for the various types of derivatives from Fertilizers, food and chemicals industry across the high growth economies such as India, China, etc. Asia-Pacific is expected to be followed by North America in the global phosphorous derivatives market during the forecast years. North America is anticipated to be followed by Europe in the global inorganic phosphorous derivatives market during the forecast years. Latin America region is anticipated to account for comparatively small share in the global inorganic phosphorous derivatives market, however the consumption is expected to grow at continuous pace. Brazil is anticipated to lead the Latin America inorganic phosphorous derivatives market during the forecast years. Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to show moderate growth rate over the forecast period in the global inorganic phosphorous derivatives market.

Global Inorganic Phosphorous Derivatives Market: Market Participants

Key players involved in the global Inorganic Phosphorous Derivatives market include Honeywell International Inc., PCC Group, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., Febex SA (Arkema), Vital Group, Inc., The Azelis Group, OCP S.A., The Mosaic Company, Vital Group, Inc., Innophos Holdings, Inc., ICL, Lanxess AG and others.

Market structure of global inorganic phosphorous derivatives is expected to be fragmented owing to the presence of large number of inorganic phosphorous derivatives across the globe.

Key players involved in the production of inorganic phosphorous derivatives market are continuously focusing on introduction of high purity phosphorous products in order to assist their utilization in multiple applications.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Inorganic Phosphorous Derivatives market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Inorganic Phosphorous Derivatives market segments such as product type, application and end-use industry

