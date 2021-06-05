Infectious Immunology Market Size 2019 by Top Key Players and Application with Trend and Growth by 2026 Forecasts

Infection involves an attack of disease-causing agents such as bacteria and viruses on the host organism’s body that causes disturbances in normal functioning. Immunology is the study of the human body’s resistance to these infections. The combined study of infections and immunology would help authorities to handle infectious disease conditions including HIV, hepatitis, pneumonia, tuberculosis, malaria, inflammatory bowel diseases and autoimmune diseases. The infectious immunology market comprises of the diagnosis and treatment of these infectious diseases with the help of antigen antibody reactions.

The infectious immunology market is segmented based on types of diseases into HIV, hepatitis, pneumonia, tuberculosis, malaria, inflammatory bowel diseases and autoimmune diseases. Approximately 4,00,000 deaths are estimated to be caused by rotavirus infection. HBV affected nearly 1.4 million in the U.S. in 2011. The rising incidence of these infectious diseases creates a worldwide demand for immunological diagnostics and treatment. This suggests that the market would experience a growth spurt in the near future. However, the lack of technological developments and high cost associated with treatment would adversely affect market growth. The infectious immunology market is segmented based on the types of products used for treatment such as diagnostic kits, instruments and reagents. Diagnostic kits hold the dominant share due to their effectiveness. Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientifics, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories are the key players in the infectious immunology market.

Market Segmentation

The infectious immunology market is segmented based on its application, product types and geography.

By Application

HIV

TB

HBV & HCV

Pneumonia

Malaria

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Auto Immune Diseases

Others

By Product Type

Diagnostic Kits

Instruments

Reagents

By Geography