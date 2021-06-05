Insulated Wall Panels Market Size, Share, Growth and Trends Forecast 2019 to 2026

Insulated wall panels (IWP) are prefabricated insulated structural elements used in building walls. They replace the conventional stud or stick frame construction. They are made in a factory and shipped to job sites, where they are connected together to construct a building. Insulated panels can be used in almost any architectural setting, but are most common in residential constructions. The greatest advantage of these panels is that they provide superior and uniform insulation in comparison to more common methods of house construction. When installed appropriately, IWPs provide a more airtight dwelling, making the building more comfortable, energy-efficient, and quieter.

The significant players in the global insulation wall panels market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain a significant market share, with the key players are ATAS International, Ceco Building Systems, Centria, Green Span Profiles, Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Insulated Panels S.A. de C.V., BCI, METL-SPAN, Star Buildings Systems, Nucor Building Systems and More

Growth of the construction industry owing to urbanization & simplified utility, along with lower costs of insulated wall panels drive the growth of the market. However, the fiscal slowdown in some regions is expected to hamper the market growth. The eco-friendly nature of insulated wall panels is expected to provide tremendous growth opportunities for the insulated wall panel market.

The report is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. By type the market is divided into PU insulation panels and XPS insulation panels. By application the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Geographically, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits