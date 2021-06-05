Intravascular Temperature Management Market 2019- Trends, Size, Share, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Intravascular Temperature Management Market Overview :

Intravascular temperature management is a procedure to attain and maintain a specific body temperature of the patient for a defined interval of time, which is mainly used in surgical procedures, hyperthermia, hypothermia, and others. In this procedure, a specified temperature is acquired by using intravascular temperature management systems. This system is employed to infuse hot or cold saline in a patient’s body via catheters with closed circuits. The maintenance of temperature prevents surgical site infections in patients undergoing surgical procedures. Intravascular temperature management is also essential in preventing pre- and post-operative hypothermia.

The global intravascular temperature management market was valued at $261,556 thousand in 2017 and is projected to reach $335,192 thousand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2025. The growth of this market is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. In addition, rise in number of surgical procedures performed across the globe, and increase in adoption of intravascular temperature management across the globe significantly contribute toward the growth of the market. However, high cost of devices hampers the growth of the global market. Conversely, untapped markets in the emerging economies are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The global intravascular temperature management market is segmented into product, application, indication, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into system and consumables. By application, it is divided into preoperative care, operative care, post-operative care, and acute/critical care. The indication segment is studied across acute myocardial infarction (AMI), stroke, cardiac arrest, fever/infection, and other. Depending on end user, the market is categorized into surgical centers, emergency care units, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Intravascular Temperature Management Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global intravascular temperature management market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and recognition of the key players that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27283

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Intravascular Temperature Management Key Market Segments :

By Product

System

Consumables

By Application

Preoperative Care

Operative Care

Post-operative Care

Acute/Critical Care

By Indication

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI)

Stroke

Cardiac Arrest

Fever/Infection

Other

By End User

Surgical Centers

Emergency Care Units

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

3M Company

Asahi Kasei Corporation.

Belmont Instrument Corporation.

Biegler GmbH

Geratherm Medical AG

Smiths Group Plc.

Stihler Electronic GmbH

The Surgical Company BV

VYAIRE MEDICAL INC.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

EMIT CORPORATION.

Barkey GmbH & Co. KG

Keewell Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27283

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]