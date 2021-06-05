Linear Motor Market Growth Rate, Business Strategy, Key Trends and Revenue Analysis 2023

Linear Motor Market Highlights

The Global Linear Motor Market was valued at USD 1,140.3 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,579.4 million by the end of forecast period with a CAGR of 5.74%.

Linear Motor Market Growth in semiconductor and electronics industry is expected to create demand for linear motor market during the forecast period. One of the major advantages of linear motor is that it eliminates the belts, pulley and other rotation-to-translation mechanisms which is needed to convert rotary motion to linear motion.

Linear motors are used for producing high force at low speeds. Linear motors have functioning similar to torque motors with a difference in structure, wherein linear motors are rolled out flat as compared to torque motor which has a crystal structure. Linear motors’ design eliminates backlash, wear and maintenance issues associated with ball screw, belt, and other rack and pinion-based motion control systems.

Among the application segments, semiconductor segment is the largest revenue generating segment and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period while electronics segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Among the different types of linear motor, flat-type linear motor contributed a significant share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast period.

Key players

The key players in the linear motor market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – Aerotech Inc. (US), ETEL S.A (Switzerland), Moog Inc. (US), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), ESR Pollmeier GmbH (Germany), H2W Technologies Inc. (US), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Sanyo Denki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kollmorgen Corporation (US), and KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH (Austria). These players contribute a major share in the growth of linear motor market.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include Sodick Co., Ltd. (Japan), Jenny Science AG (Switzerland), NTI AG LinMot (Switzerland) and Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH (Germany), FANUC Corporation (Japan) and others.

Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into cylindrical linear motor, u-channel linear motor, flat-type linear motor. The flat-type linear motor is further bifurcated into slotless ironless, slotless iron and slotted iron. By application, the market is segmented into automotive, electronics, semiconductor, packaging, machine tool, robotics, printing, medical and others.

Regional Analysis

The linear motor market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of linear motor market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue generating segment and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Linear motor has major applications in the semiconductor industry including wafer and die level packaging, wire bonding, lithography, process control, test and control equiment and wafer inspection system among others. Since Asia-Pacific is semiconductor hub with countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea contributing significant share, thus linear motor market is expected to experience high demand in Asia-pacific. Also, applications of linear motor in electronics industry such as electronic device manufacturing, sensor testing, panel inspection, glass (screen) inspection, metrology scanning, battery testing, laser line scan and non-contact inspection is also expected to create demand in asia-pacific region. Asia-pacific is followed by Europe, as this region is one of the largest contributors of linear motor components. North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

