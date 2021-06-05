Metagenomics Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.8% and will reach US$ 523 mn in 2024 according to new research report

The global metagenomics market was valued at $176 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $523 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Metagenomics is the study of genomes collectively in a microbial community. This process involves cloning and analyzing the genomes without culturing the organisms in the community.

Increase in advancements regarding DNA sequencing and rise in expansion of metagenomics applications drive the growth of the global metagenomics market. However, dearth of skilled professionals coupled with the rise in concerns regarding standardization and accuracy of sequencing based diagnostic testing hampers the market growth. Moreover, developing nations offer profitable opportunities for metagenomic sequencing product manufacturers.

The global metagenomics market is segmented based on technology, product, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into sequencing and bioinformatics. By product, the market is divided into instrument & software and consumable. On the basis of application, the market is classified into infectious disease diagnosis, environmental remediation, gut microbe characterization, biotechnology, biofuel, and agriculture. As per region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global metagenomics market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the applications and technologies used globally.

The key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Instrument & software

Consumable

By Technology

Sequencing

Bioinformatics

By Application

Infectious disease diagnosis

Environmental remediation

Gut microbe characterization

Biotechnology

Biofuel

Agriculture

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Enterome SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Swift Biosciences, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Siemens AG

ZS Genetics, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

LI-COR

Genomatix GmbH

Beijing Genomics Institute

Pieriandx

