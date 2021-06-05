Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Expected to Reach $102,932 Million by 2023: Insights and opportunity

Supportive growth through regulatory compliance, increase in IoT expenditures, enhanced consumer base for mobile subscriptions, and scope of expansion for telecom industry drive the MVNO market growth. In addition, growth associated with B2B sector and wireless industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the MVNO market. The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market was valued at $51,857 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $102,932 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023. Cellular machine to machine (M2M) segment possesses high market potential, and is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry players.

An MVNO is a wireless communications service provider, which provides services without possessing the wireless network infrastructure. The global mobile virtual network operator market involves the study of various MVNO models, such as reseller, service operator, and full MVNO. MVNOs provide financial benefits to the mobile network operators (MNOs) through creation of new revenue streams, higher margins, and quicker return on investment. Further, niche segment tapping and obtaining a greater share of the total market traffic are the strategic benefits provided by the MVNOs. Moreover, some of the operational benefits offered are increase in overall performance by sharing business processes and network utilization.

The current business scenario has witnessed surge in the adoption of MVNO in the developed and the developing regions, owing to the technological innovations in service offerings, rise in adoption for cloud-based solutions, and increase in application areas for Internet of Things (IoT) & Long Term Evolution (LTE) among telecom industry. In addition, supportive growth through regulatory compliance and increased number of mobile subscribers are expected to supplement the MVNO market growth during the forecast period. Growth in the development of telecom infrastructure expenditure in the emerging countries, improved service capabilities, and presence of lucrative opportunities for telecom industry are expected to fuel the demand for MVNO market. However, increase in operational costs associated with deployment of affordable services and low profit margins & reduced tariffs due to the presence of low cost input by the players are expected to hamper the MVNO market growth.

The full MVNO segment dominated in 2016, with around 54% revenue share of the global market, owing to the improved telecom infrastructure and enhanced market for wireless services & cloud solutions to cater to the untapped markets among the developing nations.

The discount segment dominated the global MVNO market with around 24% share in 2016, followed by the telecom segment. Furthermore, cellular M2M segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.7%, owing to increased flexibility needs, bundles & offer building, billing simplicity, and others.

The MVNO market is categorized based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, accounting for around 41% share in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

The report features the competitive scenario of the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the significant growth strategies adopted by the major players. The key players operating in the market include Tracfone Wireless, Inc., RedPocket Mobile, AirVoice Wireless, FreedomPop, Freenet AG, KDDI Mobile, Polkomtel Plus, Tesco Mobile Ltd, Virgin Mobile USA, and Kajeet, Inc.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Key Segments:

By Operational Model

Full MVNO

Service Operator MVNO

Reseller MVNO

By Type

Media and Entertainment

Discount

Business

Cellular M2M

Migrant

Retail

Telecom

Roaming

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Arica



