Next Generation Wireless Communication Technologies Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Next generation Wireless Communication Market – Overview

Wireless technology is one that use radio waves to transmit and receive the data. Wireless technology is evolving continuously from radio telephones (0G) to 5G. In present scenario, 4G LTE and Wi-MAX technologies are the most common used or popular technologies all over the world. 4G technology uses Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing Access (OFDM) instead of Time Division Multiplexing Access (TDMA) or Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) for increasing the internet speed but not more than the speed restriction set by International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Wi-MAX is a telecommunications protocol describing fixed and fully mobile Internet access services represents 802.16 standard. WiMAX’s range is measure in kilometres while Wi-Fi range are measured in meters. High speed, low prices, and increasing application and usage drives the next generation wireless communication market. The Next Generation Wireless Communication Technology Market provides more coverage and secured access as compared to the previous technologies such as 3G, Wi-Fi among others.

5G is the most popular next generation wireless communication market technology on which every big company is investing in research & development. Wireless networks contain cell sites which are divided into sections that send data through radio waves. 4G LTE wireless technology provides the foundation for 5G. 4G requires large and high-power cell towers for radiating signals over long distances. However, 5G wireless signal expected to travel via large number of small cell stations located at building roofs and light poles. Wireless network operators in US, Japan, South Korea, and China are largely driving the 5G development.

Next generation Wireless Communication Key players Analyzed are:

The prominent players in the next-generation wireless communication market are –AT&T (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (US), Netgear Inc. (US), Ericsson (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US) among others.

Next-generation Wireless Communication Market – Segmentation

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Wireless LAN, digital TV broadcasting, WiMAX, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth among others.

Based on End users, the market is segmented into up to IT & Telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, enterprise applications, healthcare, power & energy, security surveillance, space & research, and others.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world

Next-generation Wireless Communication Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of is being studied for region such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world.

North America region is expected to dominate in the next generation wireless communication market during forecast period due to rapid technological advancement in wireless communication technologies. Presence of global players such as Qualcomm Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., are investing in next generation wireless communication due to the high availability of bandwidth, the growth of IoT in the region and wide network coverage.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during forecast period. IT & Telecommunication drives the wireless communication technology market in Asia-Pacific region. China Mobile, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Reliance Telecom are heavily investing in research & development of wireless technologies such as 5G among others.

Industry News

Aug 9, 2018 AT&T is working with big Frisco development to deploy next-generation wireless: AT&T is setting Frisco station for 5G services in 240-acre mixed use development in North Dallas. The new technology will be available in gardens, residences and corporate offices. It will include wireless stealth micro cells, zippy Internet, provided by AT&T Fiber and Wi-Fi in common areas.

July 20, 2018 Verizon goes mobile with its fixed 5G service for Washington, D.C. demo: Verizon launches fixed 5G service mobile by putting the service onto the bus. This effort was part of demonstration of the network technology for lawmakers.

