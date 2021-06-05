Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market 2019:In-depth Research on Market Size,Top Manufacturers, Market Trends,Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2024

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Report Covers in-depth And Statistical Analysis of Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market.The Report covers present Market Scenario as well as future Market Trends As well as Product description, Classification, Market Key Manufactures in Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market.

About Nuclear Decommissioning Services:

Nuclear Decommissioning Services market size will grow from USD 5.35 Billion in 2017 to USD 11.03 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 12.8%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.This growth can be attributed to nuclear accidents and rising political pressure for pre-closure of nuclear power plants.The report segments the nuclear decommissioning services market based on reactor type into water cooled and gas-cooled reactors. Water cooled reactor has been further segmented into Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), and other reactors. The BWR segment held the largest market size in 2017, as it is used in majority of the nuclear power plants.The nuclear decommissioning services market has also been categorized based on capacity into up to 800 MW, 801 MWâ€“1,000 MW, and above 1,000 MW. The nuclear power reactors up to 800 MW are expected to occupy the largest market size during the forecast period, due to pre-closure of nuclear power plants, whose capacities were below 800 MW, in the European region.

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market With Key Manufacturers:

Aecom

Areva Group

Babcock International Group PLC.

Studsvik AB

