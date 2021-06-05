NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET TO ACCOUNT TO US$ 2,936.83 MILLION BY 2027

Rauland-Borg Corporation, Critical Alert Systems (CAS) – Notable Market Participants in Nurse Call Systems Industry

The nurse call systems market is highly competitive in nature with considerable number of players, having a high level of consolidation overall revenue share. Most of the companies operating in the nurse call systems market are present globally and have wide distribution and sales network through partnerships or authorized dealers.

The most notable nurse call systems market participants are Ascom Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens, Azure Healthcare, Intercall Systems, Schrack Seconet AG, Stanley Healthcare, Critical Alert Systems, Hill Rom Services Inc. and Rauland (a Division of Ameterk, Inc.), occupying a considerable share of the market owing to their offerings to the market.

Nurse call systems market leaders are involved in providing the products and systems that contribute to quality enhancement and cost efficiency within healthcare and life sciences. For instance, in January 2019 it has launched a true next generation enterprise-wide platform for the Responder intelligent nurse call solution. The solution has helped in optimizing the clinical workflows and enabling hospitals to optimize their patient outcomes.

Many well-known as well as small local companies are present in the market to provide diversified products to its customers. The larger firms are adopting the strategy of acquiring small firms to enhance its product portfolio and expand its footprint in different geographies. Additionally various companies are also undergoing other strategic alliances such as acquisitions and others to garner their significance and remain competitive in the market. Few on the important key developments from the industry are mentioned below:

Year News Region 2019 Critical Alert Systems partnered with Bernoulli Health, developer of Bernoulli One. It will fuse Bernoulli One’s real-time, patient-generated data, with Critical Alert Systems’ staff assignment, and distribution capabilities. North America 2018 Ascom Holding AG and Dräger AG & Co. KGaA has launched integrated clinical alarm management solution North America 2017 Beacon Communications, LLC entered into partnership with STANLEY Healthcare Connected, to offer STANLEY Healthcare’s senior living solutions North America

