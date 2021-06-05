Oil Storage Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023 | ZCL Composites , Belco Manufacturing Company , Containment Solutions , Sunoco Logistics

The global oil storage market was valued at $12,865 million in 2016 which is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023 to reach to reach at $17,217 million by 2023. Oil storage refers to the mechanism used for the safe storage of different petroleum products. Oil storage is a type of trade in which vertically-integrated companies purchase oil for instant delivery, and store it till the oil price increases. The companies keep the oil in storage until the price of oil increases. The crude oil and natural gas are the naturally occurring petroleum resources and are known as refinery feedstocks, which requires appropriate storage. Petroleum products are transported to the storage facilities from oilfields and then to the refineries.

The major market players are as follows:

ZCL Composites , Belco Manufacturing Company , Containment Solutions , Sunoco Logistics , Oiltanking GmbH , Columbian Steel Tank , Poly Processing , Synalloy Corporation , L.F. Manufacturing , Red Ewald,

In 2016, LAMEA led the global market, owing to the presence of large oil reserves, and major export destinations such as Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and UAE. In addition, introduction to newer refineries enables the rapid growth in demand for these products. The global market is driven by the growth in need for mega refining hub, import or distribution type facilities, and high degree of product containment. Initiatives, such as strategic petroleum reserve for stockpiling large volumes of oil have enabled the government of the developed as well as the developing countries to protect the supply from price hikes and stock out incidents. However, decline in exploration & production activities and decrease in production investment are expected to impede the market growth.

The global oil storage market is segmented based on type, material, product design, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into crude oil, gasoline, aviation fuel, naphtha, diesel, kerosene, and LPG. On the basis of material, it is categorized into steel, carbon steel, and FRP. Based on product design, it is classified into open top, fixed roof, floating roof, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In December, 2015, Oiltanking and Jurong Port entered into a joint venture for new storage terminal in Singapore. The company operated a new liquid bulk terminal, designed to store and handle both clean petroleum products & chemicals with an initial capacity of 200,000 cbm.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Oil Storage Market Size

2.2 Oil Storage Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Oil Storage Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Oil Storage Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Oil Storage Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Oil Storage Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Oil Storage Sales by Product

4.2 Global Oil Storage Revenue by Product

4.3 Oil Storage Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Oil Storage Breakdown Data by End User

