Polyester Coatings Market Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Share, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Synopsis of Polyester Coatings Market:

Polyester Coatings belong to a class of coating which are easy in application and provide an excellent level of chemical and physical resistance. They are also known as oil-free alkyd coatings and are primarily used as a substitute for alkyd resins. They are known for superior performance, fast drying, corrosion resistance, cost-effective nature, and other features which are also influencing the market positively. Due to these factors, they are used in various applications such as automotive, construction, packaging, aviation, paints & coatings, and others.

Among the various segments of the market, construction sector holds a major portion due to growing consumption of Polyester Coatings in numerous applications such as warehouses, roofing, facades, and others. They are mainly used to add high standard performance and impart weather-proof resistance, durability, reduced yellowing, chemical resistance, and non-toxic nature to the final product. It is projected that the rise in infrastructure development is set to propel the construction segment over the assessment period. The increasing demand for powder coating in the automotive industry is set to drive the market in the next couple of years due to advantages offered by the product such as lower cost, enhanced efficiency, and other features.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5263

They are used in various applications such as roof racks, door handles, oil and fuel filters, brake pads, engines, exterior & interior trim because they offer enhanced thermal and moisture resistance to the final product. The paints & coatings are set to drive the market due to growing production of polyester paint in the sector and its extensive demand in end-use applications. Moreover, the increasing consumer awareness and boundless use of the product in major industries are set to drive the market over the assessment period.

Segmental Analysis:

The Global Polyester Coatings Market is segregated into the Application Segment. The market by Application is bifurcated into automotive, construction, packaging, aviation, paints & coatings, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Polyester Coatings Market are AGC Chemicals Americas (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (U.S.), Momentive (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Huntsman International LLC(U.S.), 3M (U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc (U.S.), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (U.S.) and Akzo Nobel N.V. (the Netherlands) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The Polyester Coatings Market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market due to the growing demand for a polyester coat in automotive, construction, packaging, aviation, paints & coatings, and others. The increase in disposable income and production of hybrid coatings in major industries has propelled the region to witness a higher growth over the assessment period. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the major players in this market.

The North America region is growing significantly in the market due to rapid urbanization coupled with growing popularity of the product in end-use industries. It is predicted that growing investments in the end-use industries is likely to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. The growing consumption of polyester coat in construction, packaging, and aviation sectors has propelled countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to achieve a stunning growth in the market as they provide excellent flexibility, stability and durable nature to the product.

The European market has received a remarkable growth due to stringent rules and regulations implemented by regulatory bodies to follow polyester coat in end-uses. The market has been driven by the application of this rule in paints & coatings, textiles, and adhesives segments. It is estimated that the growing innovation and technological advancement are predicted to propel the growth in countries such as the U.K, Italy, Germany, and France during the forecast period.

The Latin American region is estimated to witness a significant growth in the market due to boundless use of high-performance coatings in construction, automotive, aviation, and others. These coatings are estimated to drive the market in the next few years due to its growing use in automotive interior & exterior parts, filter pads, and others. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness a higher growth in the market due to an increase in the constructional activities in the region.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polyester-coatings-market-5263

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]