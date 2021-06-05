Proton Therapy Market Analysis Report by Size, Share, Growth and Assessment to 2026

Proton therapy is the most precise and advanced form of radiation therapy and is mainly used in the treatment of cancer. It offers significant benefits over conventional radiation therapy in terms of efficacy and limited side effects. It is a painless, non-invasive treatment that maintains the quality of life of patients and enables them to quickly resume normal activities. It allows physicians to deliver full or higher treatment dosages that destroy the main tumor site without causing harm to surrounding healthy tissue or organs.

According to The National Association for Proton Therapy, there are 25 centres and 11 centres are under construction in U.S. providing proton therapy treatment across the United States, including UC Davis Crocker Lab, Indiana University Health Proton Therapy Center and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; 8 new centers are being developed. Till date, more than 80,000 patients suffering from a variety of cancers, such as prostate cancer and brain tumors, have been treated using proton therapy. The demand for this form of treatment is expected to skyrocket as an increasing number of medical professionals and patients are eager to know more about the proton therapy treatment process. The rising number of cancer patients, and the growing global recognition of proton therapy and its benefits drive the growth of this market. Ion Beam Applications, Hitachi, Fermilab Scientists and Varian Medical Systems are the key players in the proton therapy market.

The proton therapy market is segmented into application and geography. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, pediatric conditions and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

Market by Application

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Pediatric Conditions

Others

Market by Geography