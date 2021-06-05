Robo-Taxi Market Growth Report and Outlook to 2027 – Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, GM Cruise, Lyft, nuTonomy, Tesla, Uber Technologies, Volkswagen, Volvo Car Corporation, Waymo
A Robo-Taxi, is also known as robo-cab, a self-driving taxi or a driverless taxi. It is an autonomous car operated for on-demand mobility service. The primary purpose is eliminating the need for a human chauffeur, which is a significant part of the operating costs of those type of services. The robo-taxi market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as the race to deploy autonomous vehicles, demand for fuel-efficient and emission-free cars, need for better road safety and traffic control boosts the market growth. However, machines jeopardizing human jobs likely to reduce full acceptance, high R & D cost for implementation and cyber security threats are impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.
Some of the Major Players In Robo-Taxi Market:
- Daimler AG
- Ford Motor Company
- GM Cruise LLC
- Lyft, Inc.
- nuTonomy
- Tesla
- Uber Technologies Inc.
- Volkswagen
- Volvo Car Corporation
- Waymo LLC
An exclusive Robo-Taxi Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Robo-Taxi Market By technology, connectivity, application and geography – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Robo-Taxi Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
The “Global robo-taxi market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global robo-taxi market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Robo-taxi market with detailed market segmentation by working type, by frequency band, by application, by country. The global robo-taxi market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Robo-taxi market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Robo-taxi market.
The report analyzes factors affecting robo-taxi market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the robo-taxi market in these regions.
The report segments the global Robo-Taxi Market as follows:
Global Robo-Taxi Market – By Service Type
car rental
station-based
Global Robo-Taxi Market – By Application
goods transportation
passenger transportation
Others
Global Robo-Taxi Market – By Component
camera
lidar
radar
ultrasonic sensors
Others
Global Robo-Taxi Market – By Level of Autonomy
level 4
level 5
Global Robo-Taxi Market – By Propulsion
electric
fuel cell
hybrid
Global Robo-Taxi Market – By Vehicle
car
van/shuttle
Global Robo-Taxi Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Australia
China
India
Japan
Rest of APAC
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America (SAM)
Brazil
Rest of SAM
