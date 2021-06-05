Savory Snacks Market Size, Share 2019 Industry Trends, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2023
“Savory Snacks Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Savory Snacks Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.
Top-Listed Players in Savory Snacks Market Research Report 2019-2023:
Request a Sample copy of the Report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13100441
Savory Snacks market reports provide a comprehensive overview of the worldwide market size and share. Savory Snacks market data reports also provide a 5-year historical, forecast for the sector, and include data on social-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to the success of the organization.
Overview of Savory Snacks Market Report:
The global market for savory snacks was valued at USD 96 billion in 2016 is expected to reach USD 138.90 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.20%. Savory snacks are the emerging fast food category in the global market. PepsiCo is the leading player in the snacks category.
Changing consumer food preferences
The global savory snacks market is largely driven by, changing lifestyles, food consumption habits; rise in disposable incomes and increasing food convenience. Mounting health concerns among consumers and food ingredient regulations by governments may restrain the savory snack market growth. The rising popularity of innovative products with different types of flavors and organic based savory products are market capturing opportunities.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market
The various products include potato chips, extruded snacks, nuts, and seeds, traditional snacks, popcorn, pretzels, meat snacks, etc. Potato chips are highest in demand, followed by popcorn, traditional and nut snacks. The distribution channel is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, specialty stores and online purchases.
The global savory snacks market is dominated by North America with 27% of total market share followed by Europe, Asia Pacific with 23%, South America and Africa. In North America, the USA is the largest consumer of savory snacks. Europe is the second largest consumer of savory snacks with the U.K., France, Germany, Spain and Italy being the major consumers. China and India are not only the largest consumer market in the Asia-Pacific region but are also the fastest growing market for savory snacks globally. These countries are supported by their large population, rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable income.
There is high competition in the global savory snacks market as the market is highly fragmented. The top ten global players have only 16% share of the overall savory snacks market. The local and regional snacks manufacturers cater to area-specific taste, which is very difficult for global players to capture. The entry for new players is easy because of the large number of alternatives in the same snacks category, low customer loyalty and high shifting habits in the market. Product launches of innovative flavors, organic and gluten-free products and mergers and acquisitions with local players have been the major business strategies for market growth.
Major players: CALBEE FOODS CO LTD., CONAGRA FOODS Inc., ITC, INTERSNACK GMBH & Co, MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL Inc., PEPSICO, KELLOGG Co., MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL Inc., GENERAL MILLS Inc.
Enquire before purchasing this report @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13100441
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Valuable Points from Savory Snacks Market Research Report 2019-2023:
- A complete background analysis, which includes a valuation of the parental Savory Snacks Market.
- Significant changes in Market dynamics.
- Savory Snacks Market segmentation according to Top Regions.
- Current, Historical, and projected size of the Savory Snacks Market from the viewpoint of both value and volume.
- Reporting and assessment of recent industry developments.
- Savory Snacks Market shares and strategies of key Manufacturers.
- Emerging Specific segments and regional for Savory Snacks Market.
- An objective valuation of the trajectory of the Market.
- Recommendations to Top Companies for reinforcement their foothold in the Market.
Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) @ https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/13100441
Highlights of the following key factors:
- Business description –A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.
- Corporate strategy –Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.
- SWOT Analysis –A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.
- Company history –Progression of key events associated with the company.
- Major products and services –A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.
- Key competitors –A list of key competitors to the company.
- Important locations and subsidiaries –A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.
- Detailed financial ratios for the past five years –The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.
Top Most Regions Covered In Savory Snacks Market Research Report 2019-2023:
Conclusively, this report will provide you a clear view of each fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.
About 360 Research Reports:
360 Research Reports is the credible source for gaining the market research reports that will exponentially accelerate your business. We are among the leading report resellers in the business world committed towards optimizing your business. The reports we provide are based on a research that covers a magnitude of factors such as technological evolution, economic shifts and a detailed study of market segments.
CONTACT US
Mr. Ajay More
Phone: +14242530807 / + 44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]