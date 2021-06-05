Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Outlook to 2025: Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware, Juniper Networks, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cumulus Networks, NEC Inc.,

One of the major factors impacting the significant adoption of the software defined networking solutions is that it provide end-users the ease of deployment along with flexibility for high scalability. SDN also provide its users with optimal Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and improved energy efficiency, which in turn helps in achieving low Operational Expenditure (OPEX). With developing digital ecosystem, and high data growth, the developing economies provide abundant opportunities for the organizations operating in the global SDN market.

The Software Defined Networking Market is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the high demand of third-party logistics service providers and the fast-growing e-commerce industry. In addition, the growing demand for industrial automation and efficient supply chain solutions has further strengthened the growth of the Software Defined Networking Market. But lack of infrastructure can hinder the growth of the Software Defined Networking Market. Nonetheless, emerging markets in developing countries provide ample opportunity for key players operating in the Software Defined Networking Market during the forecast period.

Leading Software Defined Networking Market Players:

1. Cisco Systems Inc.

2. IBM Corporation

3. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4. VMware

5. Juniper Networks

6. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

7. Cumulus Networks

8. NEC Inc.

9. Brocade Communication System

10. Broadcom Ltd.

Market Insights

Unprecedented growth in cloud computing services driving the overall market

IT organizations are rapidly shifting towards cloud technology, and thus adoption of cloud services have fiercely risen globally, fueling the growth of software defined networking systems. The growth of software defined networking is anticipated to spur as the IT and business entity leaders explore benefits associated to application level roles and events for functional efficiency and resiliency. This comprises of cloud integration, network services automation, hybrid automation services and quick time-to- service. Presently there are several enterprises that are generating network service application for software defined networks in order to add value of virtualization to an entirely new standard, by allowing those services to impact the infrastructure unswervingly and vigorously on behalf of the presented applications and their usability.

Solution Insights

The solution segment of software defined networking solution includes physical infrastructure; virtualization/control software; software defined networking applications including network & security services; and professional services. The vendors in this market provide various facilities to the companies to choose for the appropriate software defined networking solution required. The software defined networking has witnessed a healthy adoption rate at the very initial stage of its launch, thus the market for software defined networking solutions is expected to foresee high adoption rate.

