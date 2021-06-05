Solar Encapsulation Market growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2016 to 2022 and Key Players – STR Holdings, Solutia , Bridgestone , Dow Corning , DuPont , 3M , MITSUI

The global solar encapsulation industry is expected to reach $4,231 million by 2022 from $915 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2016 to 2022. A solar encapsulant is used to provide adhesion between the top and the rear surface of the PV solar module to protect the PV modules from elevated temperature and high PV exposure. In addition, the encapsulating materials should have efficient transmission and reflection properties coupled with excellent impact and water resistance.

The solar encapsulation market has witnessed major traction owing to increase in demand for PV solar modules. In addition, excellent mechanical and chemical properties such as durability and thermal resistivity have increased the demand for solar encapsulation material with application in various residential, non-residential, and utility sectors. Based on materials, the demand for ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) has increased owing to its excellent adhesive strength, elasticity, and toughness. In addition, the growth in demand for photovoltaic modules fuel the demand for EVA in cell encapsulation. Monocrystalline silicon solar modules majorly drive the solar encapsulation market owing to increase in solar rooftop installations. Moreover, R&Ds in thin film technologies such as cadmium telluride and copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) are expected to boost the demand for solar encapsulations. Furthermore, construction sector has significantly increased the application of roof top and panel installation owing to its increased efficiency. Growth in demand for consumer electronics are expected to soar the demand for solar encapsulation market. however, degradation of solar modules coupled with volatile prices of raw materials are expected to hinder the market growth, but investment in R&Ds to develop efficient solar modules are anticipated to fuel the demand for encapsulation.

Top market players in solar encapsulation market include:

STR Holdings, Solutia , Bridgestone , Dow Corning , DuPont , 3M , MITSUI , JGP Energy , Hangzhou First PV material , AKCOME.

North America and Europe have significantly driven the solar encapsulation market owing to increase in PV installations. Furthermore, emerging economies such as China, Japan, and Africa have increased the demand for solar installations and solar capacities. In addition, India is also an emerging market for solar energy market, which is expected to significantly drive the solar encapsulation market.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Solar Encapsulation Market Size

2.2 Solar Encapsulation Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Solar Encapsulation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Solar Encapsulation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Solar Encapsulation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Solar Encapsulation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Solar Encapsulation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Solar Encapsulation Revenue by Product

4.3 Solar Encapsulation Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Solar Encapsulation Breakdown Data by End User

