Spirulina Powder Market: Exploring the Impact of Trends on Strategies of Key Players: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cyanotech Corporation, DDW The Colour House, DIC Corporation, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd., General Nutrition Corporation, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, Naturex S.A., NOW Health Group, Inc., Sensient Colors LLC

The Global Spirulina Powder Market is segmented on the basis of nature, application and sales channel. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food and beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal and aquaculture feed, cosmetics and personal care and others. The market on the basis of the sales channel, is classified as direct sales and retail sales. The market by the retail sales is further sub-segmented as modern trade, specialty stores, pharmacy and drug stores, online retail and others.

Spirulina is blue-green microalgae rich in nutrients widely used in the food and beverages industry as a dietary supplement. It is a natural appetite suppressant which helps improve endurance and reduce fatigue. It possesses hypolipidemic and anti-inflammatory properties. Spirulina powder is preferred owing to its high nutritional values. Spirulina is rich in antioxidants and helps in safely reducing inflammation by maintaining the pH of the body. Besides, spirulina powder is also used in the manufacturing of natural colors.

The spirulina powder market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of spirulina coupled with the increasing influence of organized retailing. Moreover, the growing popularity of the vegan diet and adoption of herbal ingredients in cosmetic products further boost the spirulina powder market growth. However, lack of availability of spirulina severely restricts the growth of spirulina powder market.

Key Players: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cyanotech Corporation, DDW The Colour House, DIC Corporation, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd., General Nutrition Corporation, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, Naturex S.A., NOW Health Group, Inc., Sensient Colors LLC

Competitive Landscape

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Spirulina Powder market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market project.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The research report also records the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast.

Conclusively, this report will provide you a clear view of each and every fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.

