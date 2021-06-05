Sports Medicine Devices Market Size will grow at 7.3% CAGR to exceed $12,730 million by 2025 | New Study

Sports Medicine Devices Market Overview :

The global sports medicine devices market was valued at $7,175 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $12,730 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. Sports medicine is a study that deals with improving physical fitness and preventing sports-associated injuries. The major objectives of sports medicine are to enhance the athletic performance and prevent the risk of future injuries. In addition, sports medicines improve body functions and minimize the disability of patients. The key factors that drive the market growth of the global sports medicines market include rise in incidence of injuries associated with sports, increase in participation in sports activities, and surge in demand for minimally invasive treatment methods.

The global sports medicine devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into orthopedics devices, body reconstruction & repair, body support & recovery, body monitoring & evaluation, and accessories. The orthopedics devices segment is further fragmented into arthroscopy devices, fracture repair devices, artificial joint implants, and prosthesis. Body reconstruction & repair is subsegmented into surgical equipment, and bone/cartilage repair & reconstruction. Furthermore, the body support & recovery segment is classified into thermal therapy, support devices & braces, and compression devices. Body monitoring & evaluation segment is categorized into respiratory, hemodynamic, cardiac, musculoskeletal, and others. The applications covered in the study include knee hand – wrist injury, shoulder injury, ankle – foot injury, arm – elbow injury, knee injury, back – spine injury, and hip – groin injury.

Among products, the body reconstruction & repair segment generated highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the body monitoring & evaluation segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace throughout the forecast period. Considering the applications, knee injury segment is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in incidence of knee ligament injuries during sports activities.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia – Pacific witnessed rapid growth in the adoption of sports medicine over the last few years, due to increase in focus of sports medicine companies on high growth potential in the countries of this region. In addition, rise in active participation of people in various sports activities in this region supplements the market growth.

Key Benefits For Sports Medicine Devices Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global sports medicine devices market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Porter??s five forces model is expected to interpret the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

Sports Medicine Devices Key Market Segments :

By Product

Orthopedic Devices

Arthroscopy Devices

Fracture Repair Devices

Artificial Joint Implants

Prosthesis

Body Reconstruction & Repair

Surgical Equipment

Bone/Cartilage Repair & Reconstruction

Body Support and Recovery

Thermal Therapy

Support Devices & Braces

Compression Devices

Body Monitoring & Evaluation

Respiratory

Hemodynamic

Cardiac

Musculoskeletal

Accessories

By Application

Hand??”wrist Injury

Shoulder Injury

Ankle??”foot Injury

Arm??”elbow Injury

Knee Injury

Back??”spine Injury

Hip??”groin Injury

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

Arthrex, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Breg, Inc. (Orthofix International N.V.)

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Richard Wolf GmbH

Ceterix Orthopaedics

General Electric Company

KFx Medical LLC

Medtronic Plc.

MedShape, Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

