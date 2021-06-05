Sports Medicine Devices Market Size will grow at 7.3% CAGR to exceed $12,730 million by 2025 | New Study
Sports Medicine Devices Market Overview :
The global sports medicine devices market was valued at $7,175 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $12,730 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. Sports medicine is a study that deals with improving physical fitness and preventing sports-associated injuries. The major objectives of sports medicine are to enhance the athletic performance and prevent the risk of future injuries. In addition, sports medicines improve body functions and minimize the disability of patients. The key factors that drive the market growth of the global sports medicines market include rise in incidence of injuries associated with sports, increase in participation in sports activities, and surge in demand for minimally invasive treatment methods.
The global sports medicine devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into orthopedics devices, body reconstruction & repair, body support & recovery, body monitoring & evaluation, and accessories. The orthopedics devices segment is further fragmented into arthroscopy devices, fracture repair devices, artificial joint implants, and prosthesis. Body reconstruction & repair is subsegmented into surgical equipment, and bone/cartilage repair & reconstruction. Furthermore, the body support & recovery segment is classified into thermal therapy, support devices & braces, and compression devices. Body monitoring & evaluation segment is categorized into respiratory, hemodynamic, cardiac, musculoskeletal, and others. The applications covered in the study include knee hand – wrist injury, shoulder injury, ankle – foot injury, arm – elbow injury, knee injury, back – spine injury, and hip – groin injury.
Among products, the body reconstruction & repair segment generated highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the body monitoring & evaluation segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace throughout the forecast period. Considering the applications, knee injury segment is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in incidence of knee ligament injuries during sports activities.
Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia – Pacific witnessed rapid growth in the adoption of sports medicine over the last few years, due to increase in focus of sports medicine companies on high growth potential in the countries of this region. In addition, rise in active participation of people in various sports activities in this region supplements the market growth.
Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27287
Key Benefits For Sports Medicine Devices Market :
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global sports medicine devices market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Porter??s five forces model is expected to interpret the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.
Sports Medicine Devices Key Market Segments :
By Product
Orthopedic Devices
Arthroscopy Devices
Fracture Repair Devices
Artificial Joint Implants
Prosthesis
Body Reconstruction & Repair
Surgical Equipment
Bone/Cartilage Repair & Reconstruction
Body Support and Recovery
Thermal Therapy
Support Devices & Braces
Compression Devices
Body Monitoring & Evaluation
Respiratory
Hemodynamic
Cardiac
Musculoskeletal
Accessories
By Application
Hand??”wrist Injury
Shoulder Injury
Ankle??”foot Injury
Arm??”elbow Injury
Knee Injury
Back??”spine Injury
Hip??”groin Injury
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Venezuela
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Smith & Nephew Plc.
Stryker Corporation
Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)
Arthrex, Inc.
Conmed Corporation
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Breg, Inc. (Orthofix International N.V.)
Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.
DJO Global, Inc.
Wright Medical Group N.V.
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):
Richard Wolf GmbH
Ceterix Orthopaedics
General Electric Company
KFx Medical LLC
Medtronic Plc.
MedShape, Inc.
Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
NuVasive, Inc.
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27287
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]