Streaming Analytics Market to 2025 – SAS Institute, SAP SE, Informatica, Software AG, Vitria Technology, Microsoft, Oracle, Tibco Software and IBM

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Streaming Analytics Market along with detailed segmentation of market by application, deployment type and industry verticals and five major geographical regions. Global Streaming Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to increasing trends of real time forecasting.

Streaming Analytics solutions and services provides organizations the capability of real time streaming analytics, providing them ability to manage business situation on real time. It enables users to create new opportunities, improved operations and operational costs, which proactively taking measures to avoid business losses.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

– To provide overview of the global Streaming Analytics market

– To analyze and forecast the global Streaming Analytics market on the basis of application, deployment type and industry verticals.

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Streaming Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key Streaming Analytics players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Some of the important players in Streaming Analytics market are Sqlstream Incorporated, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Informatica Corporation, Software AG, Vitria Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tibco Software Inc. and IBM Corporation among others.

