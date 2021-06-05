Thin Film Solar Cell Market is expected to rgrow with a CAGR of 19.4% from 2017 to 2023 – Oxford Photovoltaics , Hankey Asia , Global Solar, Xunlight Kunshan , Kaneka Corporation

Thin Film Solar Cell Market is expected to reach $39,512 million by 2023, from $11,421 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 19.4% from 2017 to 2023. Thin film solar is particularly made by placing one or more layers of photovoltaic material on a surface, such as plastic, glass, or metal. These solar cells are relatively less expensive as compared to older silicon wafer cells. These are easier, more flexible to handle, and are less susceptible to damage. Thin film material own the property of bandgap and requires ten times lesser quantity of substrate material to absorb light as compared to other solar cells. These are employed in wide range of applications, such as commercial, residential, transportation, and utility. Earlier, the first generation thin-film solar cell was developed using amorphous silicon, which delivered low power output. Later, the next generation thin-film solar cell was introduced in the market fabricated using copper-indium-gallium-selenide (CIGS), which offered improved flexibility, lightweight, and higher power efficiency.

The major market players are as follows:

Oxford Photovoltaics , Hankey Asia , Global Solar, Xunlight Kunshan , Kaneka Corporation , First Solar , Ascent Solar Technologies , MiaSole Hi-Tech , Trony Solar , Mitsubishi Electric US,

In 2016, Europe and Asia-Pacific were the leading regions, in terms of both value and volume. Europe is the leading region, owing to the government support to develop innovative business model for increasing the availability of electricity to meet the demand by energy-intensive industries. The growth of thin film solar cell in Asia-Pacific is driven by the rapid expansion of renewable systems due to the increase in number of residential and industrial electricity consumers. The factors that drive the global thin film solar cell market are increase in awareness toward boosting green energy, rise in worldwide energy consumption, more installation flexibility of thin films, and cost & performance efficiency of thin film solar cell. However, high initial manufacturing cost and technological complexity associated with the use thin film solar cells are expected to hamper the market growth.

By Type:

Cadmium Telluride (CdTe)

Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide (CIGS)

Amorphous Thin-film Silicon

By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Utility

The global thin film solar cell market is segmented based on type, end-user, and installation. On the basis of type, it is categorized into cadmium telluride (CdTe), copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS), and amorphous thin-film silicon. On the basis of end user, it divided into residential, commercial, and utility. On the basis of installation, it is bifurcated into on-grid and off-grid. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

