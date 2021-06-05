Water Pump Market Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Production Overview, Supply Demand and Shortage, Recent, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2019-2025
Short-description: This report studies the Water Pumps market. Water Pump is a device that moves fluids by mechanical action. Pumps operate by some mechanism (typically reciprocating or rotary), and consume energy to perform mechanical work by moving the fluid. Pumps operate via many energy sources, including manual operation, electricity, engines, or wind power, come in many sizes, from microscopic for use in medical applications to large industrial pumps.
The global average price of Water Pumps is in the decreasing trend, from 318 USD/Unit in 2013 to 292 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Water Pumps includes Centrifugal Pump, Diaphragm Pump, Reciprocating Pump and Rotary Pump. The proportion of Centrifugal Pump in 2017 is about 76.65%.
China is the largest supplier of Water Pumps, with a production market share nearly 26.77% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Water Pumps, enjoying production market share nearly 21.31% in 2017.
The global Water Pump market is valued at 74900 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 74300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.1% during 2018-2025.
Global Water Pump Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Water Pump Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):
Global Water Pump Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2013-2025):
- Centrifugal Pump
- Diaphragm Pump
- Reciprocating Pump
- Rotary Pump
Global Water Pump Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2013-2025; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis)
- Industrial
- Household
- Agricultural
- Municipal
- Others
Water Pump Market Historic Data (2012-2018):
- Industry Trends: Status and Outlook.
- Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.
- Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.
- Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.
- Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.
In addition, company-to-company comparison (Company benchmarking) and product-to-product comparison (Product benchmarking) are included in the research work. It presents key competitive factors that are vital for companies to excel in challenging market conditions.
