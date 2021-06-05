Window Film Market: Leading Players Resort to Dealmaking to Gain Competitive Edge

Window film is a thin sheet of window coating, which is installed to deliver a range of highvalue benefits. Window films provide energy savings, neutral carbon footprint, UV protection, glare reduction, security benefits, and provide aesthetic appearance, owing to advancements in technology.

Key Players Operating In The Window Film Industry Include are 3M Company, American Standard Window Film, Eastman Chemical Company, Toaray Plastics, Nexfil, Solargard, Madico, Hanita Coatings, Reflectiv, Royce International Corp., TCP Limited.

Increase in awareness towards energy-efficient buildings and rise in demand for window films in end-use industries drive the growth of window film market. However, guarantee issues and limited consumer awareness about window films hamper the market growth. Advancements in technologies such as optical multi-layered membrane design, precision coating, and elongated sputtering are expected to promote the market growth.

The global window film market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into decorative film, safety & security film, solar film, and privacy film. Application covered in the study include industrial, residential, automotive, marine, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

