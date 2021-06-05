Worldwide Demand for Air Treatment Products Market is Rapidly increasing from 2019 to 2026

Air Treatment Products Market consists of certain devices, which remove contaminants from the air in a room. These products cleanse the air by removing smog, particulate matters, and micro-organisms to make it clean and breathable as required. Air treatment products are beneficial for people suffering from breathing ailments such as allergy and asthma, and helps reduce or eliminate second-hand tobacco smoke. The products such as humidifiers and dehumidifiers also adjust moisture level to contain the growth of micro-organisms.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/2423

The air treatment market gains worldwide popularity due to the increasing air pollutants, such as particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10), smog, and harmful gasses, which causing long-term respiratory diseases. Another driving factor towards the growth of the global air treatment products market is the increasing disposable income among middle class income group, along with rise in health awareness and better standard of living. Moreover, the technological advancements such as app-enabled air treatment products are gaining huge traction, due to its portable nature, and fueling the demand in the air treatment products market. However, high cost and low adoption of air purifiers, especially in developing countries, is a major restraint for the market growth.

The air treatment market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users, and geography. The market segmentation for product type include air purifier, humidifier, and de-humidifier. By end user, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. By geography, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players in the air treatment products market are Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l (Italy), Winix Inc. (South Korea), General Electric Company (U.S.) and Emerson Electric Company (U.S.).

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2423

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the air treatment market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2023 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

Air Treatment Products Market Key Segmentation

By Product Type

Air Purifier

Humidifier

De-Humidifier

By End Users

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players