2019-2024 Estimates of Germany Aesthetic Devices Market by Size, Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Market Dynamics, Market Overview, Revenue

Press Release

Germany Aesthetic Devices

This “Germany Aesthetic Devices Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Germany Aesthetic Devices market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

  • The aesthetic devices offer multiple options to enhance aesthetic appearance. Rising obese and geriatric population is the key driver of the market studied. The increasing awareness about appearance also contributes to the strong growth of the market. The market is also expected to witness a growth with increasing installed bases of aesthetic devices in clinics due to the rapid demand. Increase in demand for aesthetic or cosmetic surgeries has been reflected in the changing attitudes toward youth and beauty. Many advanced non-surgical and minimally invasive techniques for performing the aesthetic procedures were being developed in the 21st century. The millennials, aged 18 to 30 years, are opting for cosmetic surgeries and procedures, thereby driving the demand for the market studied.
  • Celluma, a light emitting diode (LED) device manufacturer, is being launched in Europe, after being available in the United States since 2013. The flagship device, Celluma PRO, is to treat acne, wrinkles, and a variety of musculoskeletal and pain conditions. It has a CE marked as a Class IIa medical device for dermal wound healing, which is also a technological advancement in the industry. Merz, a global leader in medical aesthetics, has launched the Belotero Lips products, which are now available in selected countries in Europe.

    Germany Aesthetic Devices Market Covers Manufacturers:

  • Cynosure Inc. (Hologic Inc.)
  • Alma Lasers (Fosun Pharma)
  • Lumenis Inc.
  • Syneron Medical Ltd (Syneron Candela)
  • Sciton Inc.
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Solta Medical)
  • Venus Concept
  • Quanta System
  • Cutera

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the scope of this report, aesthetic devices refer to all medical devices that are used for various cosmetic procedures, which include plastic surgery, unwanted hair removal, excess fat removal, anti-aging, skin tightening, etc., that are used for beautification, correction, and improvement of the body. Aesthetic procedures include both surgical and non-surgical procedures.

    Key Market Trends:

    Home Settings under End-user Segmentation is expected to grow Fastest during the Forecast Period

    The home settings segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9%, as these devices are proved to be safe and effective for home settings. Hence, rising adoption rates are being observed regarding domestic usage, as well as for anti-aging aesthetic procedures. Over the forecast period, gradual growth is expected for particular segments of the aesthetics industry, as these devices are major part of the Class II category under the FDA.

    Target Audience of Germany Aesthetic Devices Market:

    • Manufacturer / Potential Investors
    • Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
    • Association and government bodies.

    Key Reasons to Germany Aesthetic Devices Market Report:

    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Germany Aesthetic Devices market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
    • The End User that is expected to dominate the Germany Aesthetic Devices market is analyzed in detail
    • The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Germany Aesthetic Devices market.
    • Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
    • Regional analysis of Germany Aesthetic Devices market studied, during the forecast period
    • The segments that are expected to dominate the Germany Aesthetic Devices market studied.

