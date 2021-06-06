Aerospace Foam Market to be Propelled by its Wide Industrial Applications with a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019-2027

The Global Aerospace Foam market is segmented by material type, application, aircraft type and region. Based on material type, the market is segmented into polyurethane, polyethylene, metal and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into flight deck pads, passenger cabin walls and ceilings, overhead stow bins, service-class dividers, galleys and lavatories and others. On the basis of aircraft type, the market is segmented into military aircraft, commercial aircraft and helicopters. Aerospace Foam Market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by material type, application and aircraft type, out of which, the commercial aircraft segment is anticipated to have significant growth on account of increase in the number of people travelling through airways thereby increasing the growth prospects of the airline companies.

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global Aerospace Foam Market owing to continuous improvement and technical assistance in aircraft industry leading to a high consumption rate of aerospace foam materials during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly on the back of its engagement in continuous industrialization and immense government funding.

Steady Application in Commercial Aircrafts

Aviation is one of the global industries which are responsible for connecting people, cultures and businesses across continents. Commercial Aerospace services have doubled its size and growing faster than other industries. According to the recent statistical data, it carries around 4.1 billion passengers annually. Every day, around 1, 20,000 flights transport over 12 million passengers and around USD 20 billion worth of goods. 40% of international tourists now travel by air. With increasing number of passengers travelling by airways the demand for aerospace foam material also increases, thereby boosting the growth of the global aerospace foam market.

However, cost of raw materials is expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of global aerospace foam market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Aerospace Foam Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global aerospace foam market in terms of market segmentation by material type, by application, by aircraft type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global aerospace foam market which includes company profiling of BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Rogers Corporation, SABIC Innovative Plastics, General Plastics Manufacturing Company, Huntsman Corporation, ARMACELL, Boyd Corporation, Zetofoams Plc., and ERG Materials. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Global Aerospace foam market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

