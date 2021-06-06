Bioinformatics market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2027

Bioinformatics Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Bioinformatics is an amalgamation of biology and information technology, which uses software to link biological data with techniques for information storage, distribution and analysis to support multiple areas of scientific research, including biomedicine.

The Bioinformatics Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in need for integrated data, growing demand for nucleic acid & protein sequencing due to reduction in sequencing cost, increase in application of proteomics & genomics, drug discovery & development and initiatives from government and private organization. Nevertheless, lack of skilled work force, common data formats and lack of user friendly tools at cheaper prices are projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Bioinformatics Market Players:

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Biomax Informatics Ag

Broker Corporation

Dassault Systems

Eurofins Scientific

Geneva Bioinformatics

Illumine

Perknelmer

Qiagen

Thermofisher Scientific

The “Global Bioinformatics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Bioinformatics Market with detailed market segmentation by Products, Application, Sector and geography. The global Bioinformatics Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Bioinformatics Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Bioinformatics Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application and Sector. Based on Product the market is segmented into Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and Bio informative Services. Based on Application the market is segmented into Genomics, Chemo informatics & Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics and Others. Based on Sector the market is segmented into Medical Biotechnology, Academics, Animal Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology and Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Bioinformatics Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Bioinformatics Market in these regions.

