Cold Pressed Juice Market Growth Likely to be Propelled by Rise in the Demand for Calorie-Free and Caffeine-Free Beverages

The global cold pressed juice market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 8.16% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by category into organic and conventional cold pressed juice. The market is further segmented by type into fruits, vegetables and blends. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into store based and non-store based.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold largest share in the market owing to the change in the preference of consumers and rise in the population. Developing countries, such as, India, Japan and China are expected to contribute largely to the regional market growth. Increase in investments by the market players is likely to create huge opportunities in the regional market. New products have been launched in the region for instance, RAW Pressery launched almond milk in different variants such as coffee, cacao and turmeric. This beverage is 100% vegan and lactose-free, and is obtained from almonds that are sourced directly from farms and it doesn’t contain chemicals, sugar and preservatives. North America region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of increasing cases of obesity and diabetes. Growing awareness among people regarding health benefits and growth in the health and nutrition sector is likely to propel the manufacturing companies to launch organic beverages For instance, 7 Eleven – one of the producer of Cold Pressed Juice added three new flavors in their product portfolio including pomegranate, melon and blackberry and are 100% single-juice varieties.

Rising awareness among the consumers towards the health benefits of consuming different kinds of juices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the future. There is an increase in the use of hydraulic press technique to extract the juice from fruits and vegetables. Rise in the demand for calorie-free and caffeine-free beverages is likely to augment the market growth. Growth in the demand for green beverages among people is likely to propel the companies to use natural ingredients during the preparation of juices. Moreover, rise in the per capita income in the developing countries and shift in the preference of the consumers for organic products is expected to create vast opportunities for the players in the market.

However, high cost of organic juices which are manufactured by high pressure processing (HPP) procedure is expected to operate as a key restraint towards the growth of cold pressed juice market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Cold Pressed Juice Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the cold pressed juice market in terms of market segmentation by category, by type, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the cold pressed juice market which includes company profiling of PepsiCo Naked Juice Company, Coca Cola / Odwalla, Hain Blue Print Inc., Starbucks / Evolution Fresh, Suja Life, LLC, Pressed Juicery, Juice Generation, Florida Bottling, Drink Daily Greens, Liquiteria. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the cold pressed juice market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

