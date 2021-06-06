Drum Liner Market Revenue to Rise Substantially Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption by 2026

Drum liners are materials used for the collection, storage, disposal, and handling of garbage. They are generally made from plastic films such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, and others. Drum liners come in various shapes, which include round bottom and flat bottom, while size can range from 5-gallon to 55-gallon. There are three types of drum liners-flexible, rigid and semi-rigid-depending on the area of application. They are used in a larger number of industries that include chemical industry, food industry, coating industry, and others.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Allied Plastics, Berry Plastic Corporation, Clorox Australia Pty Limited, Terdex, Toray Industries, Treofan Germany GmbH & Co., SMEC Limited, Cosmoplast, Heyuan Ruijian Plastic Products Co., Ltd., International Plastics, and Kemii Garbage Bag Co. Ltd.,

Download Sample PDF Brochure at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/3425

The increasing demand for flexible packaging and lower costs of drum liners has been the key drivers of the drum liner market. Furthermore, the different types of drum liners available in the market have raised the demand for the same. However, strict regulations with regards to the use of plastic in the manufacture have restrained the growth of the drum liner market. With the development of ecofriendly and reusable plastic in the manufacture of drum liner new opportunities have been created for the market growth.

The drum liners market is segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, product type, end user, and geography. By material type the market is divided into polyethylene, high density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, polyester, and others. By packaging type the market is segmented into flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid. By product type the market is classified into shrink liner, round bottom liner, flat bottom liner, elastic drum liners, and others. By end user the market is divided into chemicals & flammables, adhesives, inks & coatings, food products, cosmetic materials, and others. By geography it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.

Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Do Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3425