Facial Recognition Market 2019-2024: Industry Size, Growth Rate, Key Vendor, Market Dynamics, Market Overview, Shipments, Revenue

This "Facial Recognition Market" report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

3D Facial Recognition is Expected to Hold a Highest Market Share

– Presently, around 94% of smartphones features fingerprint sensors, but this is expected to drop to 90% by 2023, with technologies like 3D facial recognition becoming a standard approach to user authentication, growing technological advancement is expected to increase its penetration rate.

– The development in 3D cameras market is also expected to bring advancement and new applications for 3D facial recognition technology especially healthcare IT solutions, payments and commerce sector

– For instance, in June 2018, SensibleVision, a Florida-based firm launched its 3DWALLET technology, designed to let retailers replace cash and card payments and eliminate the need for checkout lines through a 3D facial recognition platform that identifies customers automatically and charges them for their purchases.

North America is expected to hold the Highest Market Share

– The region offers lucrative opportunities for market growth, exhibiting a massive demand for facial recognition technology for homeland security and criminal investigation.

– The biggest facial recognition surveillance system in the region is operated by the FBI. The FBI’s ID system maintains a facial recognition database with images of more than 117 million Americans. The FBI conducts, on an average, 4,055 searches every month to identify individuals with facial recognition systems.

– The United States alone witnessed a total of 1,579 data breaches in 2017, of which, 8% of data breaches were accounted by banking institutes. Although this number is small, the amount of sensitive data available in the banking industry is very high, making it a prime target for hackers. These factors are further expected to provide significant opportunities to the facial recognition market.

– Canadian companies are also taking advantage of this facial recognition technology. For instance, Mexia One used facial recognition systems to provide secure event access at the popular industry event, Mobile World Congress 2018.

Key Reasons to Facial Recognition Market Report:

Analyzing various perspectives of the Facial Recognition market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Facial Recognition market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Facial Recognition market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Facial Recognition market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Facial Recognition market studied.

