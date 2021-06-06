Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Flavonoid Market by 2024 Analysis by Regional Development Status, Market Size, Market Dynamics, Applications

Flavonoid Market by 2024 Analysis by Regional Development Status, Market Size, Market Dynamics, Applications

Press Release

Flavonoid

This “Flavonoid Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Flavonoid market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

  • The Flavonoid market is forecasted to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).
  • – Changing consumer lifestyles and rising demand for beauty & health supplements are expected to propel flavonoids consumption over the forecast period. The growing demand of convenience food products has increased the use of flavonoids in functional food. There is growing demand for natural and organic beauty products.
  • – The market is driven by the growing consumer demand for nutraceuticals, which holds potential for plant flavonoids. The launch of different products in the cosmetics industry is expected to have a positive impact on the flavonoid market demand as well.<

    Flavonoid Market Covers Manufacturers:

  • Cayman Chemical Company
  • Foodchem International Corporation
  • Merck KGaA
  • Indena S.p.A
  • Quercegen Pharmaceuticals
  • INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc.
  • Extrasynthese
  • Toroma organics Ltd
  • Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.
  • Organic Herb Inc.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Flavanols are a group of compounds found in cocoa, tea, apples, and many other plant-based food and beverages. The major types of flavonoids are – flavanone, anthocyanin, and flavonol, among others. The anthocyanin segment holds a major share in the market & the application segment includes nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed. Flavonoids are commonly used in cosmetics due to their positive effect on maintaining skin healthy and young. Creams and cosmetic products containing these compounds smoothen the skin and moisturize it, prevent formation of wrinkles, help in collagen synthesis, have anti-edema properties, and protect against UV rays.

    Key Market Trends:

    Anthocyanins accounted for the Major Share in the Flavonoid Market.

    Anthocyanins, anthoxanthins and flavones are some of the most common types of flavonoids. Anthocyanins accounted for the major share in the flavonoid market, globally. The increasing use of anthocyanin, as a coloring agent in the food & beverage industry, is the major driving factor. Flavonoids are used in numerous applications such as functional food and beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The functional food held the largest market share, in terms of value. In animal systems, plant-produced flavonoids are important dietary components, and are known to possess a broad range of properties including antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and anticancer properties.

    North America was the largest market in terms of value

    North America was the largest market in terms of value followed by Europe. Several preventable, diet-related chronic ailments including cardiovascular diseases, overweight, type 2 diabetes and obesity are highly prevalent in this region. Further, these health issues have increased the demand for flavonoids. The developed countries characterized by the high cancer prevalence include Australia, Belgium, Denmark, France, Norway and the United States. Moreover, Europe, Germany and France are expected to account for the largest market share followed by the United Kingdom. Further, South America and Africa will experience a lucrative market growth, which is attributed to the growing awareness of antioxidant usage and incidences of various disorders. The rapidly escalating food & beverage market, in Brazil, contributes to the growth of flavonoids in the South American market.

