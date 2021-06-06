Fleet Management Solutions Market by 2024: Market Dynamics, Manufacturers Detail, Product Types, Market Size, Regions, Applications

This “Fleet Management Solutions Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Fleet Management Solutions market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Driver Management Segment Expected to Hold Significant Share

The driver management systems in fleet management solutions include applications, such as driver registration, insurance risk management, and analysis. The prime motive of driver management systems is to study the driver behavior and make necessary changes to driving styles, which will reduce fuel consumption and improve the vehicle’s maintenance.

These systems promote better driving behavior and continuously send feedback indicating the driving style, with alerts. Organizations are adopting this solution, as it provides them fuel savings, lowers maintenance costs, and makes them feel secure about the management of the vehicle and customers.

According to a recent safety report by Volvo Trucks, more than 90% of the accidents were caused due to human factors. The survey indicates that more than 13% of the accidents caused fatalities to heavy goods vehicle occupants.

In North America alone, there has been a severe increase in the number of warehouses form third-party logistics players, like DHL, XPO, Ryder, and Geodis. It is estimated that during 2016 to 2017, DHL increased its warehouse count in North America by 60%, XPO Logistics by 18%, and NFI Logistics by 11%.

United States to Witness Significant Growth

The US government is currently assessing the potential of telematics to reduce cost of accidents, which, in turn, is driving the market for fleet management services. The US fleet market is dominated by Ford, General Motors, and Fiat-Chrysler. OEMs are moving fleet sales to retail channels to increase their profitability.

Increasing awareness about the cost benefits of fleet management and leasing may attract more new customers. Additionally, reduced government spending and anxieties of a double-dip recession could restrain the growth in the market.

According to the EPA, combustion of fossil fuels, such as diesel and gasoline, to transport goods and people, is the second-largest source of carbon dioxide emissions, totaling to about 31% of the US carbon dioxide emissions, and more than one fourth of the US greenhouse gas emissions.

Apart from various industries adopting fleet management solutions, the US Department of Homeland Security has also taken fleet management solutions to provide its fleet managers access to data-driven insights to manage the daily operations of fleet. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) landed a telematics contract with WEX Inc., in order to supply vehicle telematics products and services. According to WEX, the Homeland Security operates a fleet of around 52,000 vehicles, making it one of the largest federal agency fleets in the United States.

