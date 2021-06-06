Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
France Bariatric Surgery Market 2019-2024 Size, Demand, Trend, Manufacturers, Growth Rate, Customer Needs

This “France Bariatric Surgery Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global France Bariatric Surgery market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

  • The key factors propelling the growth of the French bariatric surgery market is the increase in obese patients and the prevalence rate of type-2 diabetes and heart diseases.
  • – Obesity is considered as a metabolic dysfunction and is often associated with a wide range of chronic illnesses that cause significant increases in mortality. Obesity is found to be associated with substantial increases in premature mortality, impaired quality of life, and a substantial amount of healthcare costs. The major diseases caused by obesity include hypertension, type-2 diabetes dyslipidemia, myocardial infarction, stroke, sleep apnea, and osteoarthritis. Therefore, obesity is undoubtedly one of the most common causes of diabetes and, so far, bariatric surgery has been one of the most efficient methods to control both.
  • – In addition, there is also the emergence of new technologies in bariatric surgery and growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures that are acting as the key drivers for the market growth during the forecast period.
  • – The bariatric procedures are expected to increase in France, which in turn, may double the growth in the European mar

    France Bariatric Surgery Market Covers Manufacturers:

  • Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
  • Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Covidien PLC (Medtronic PLC)
  • TransEnterix Inc.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Olympus Corporation

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , bariatric surgery is a medical procedure that aids the weight loss by either limiting the capacity of the stomach or the absorption of the calories. This is the most effective weight loss therapy available for patients with morbid obesity, and it involves either open or laparoscopic techniques.

    Key Market Trends:

    Stapling Devices Segment is Expected to Show High Growth During the Forecast Period

    The stapling devices segment is expected to show a comparatively higher growth rate over the forecast period, as compared to other devices used in the bariatric surgeries. It is the most commonly used device, as it tends to result in greater and more consistent weight loss among patients, along with a greater reduction in obesity-related health problems. Thus, most of the bariatric procedures are currently being performed with mechanical stapling devices, thereby contributing to the overall growth.

    Target Audience of France Bariatric Surgery Market:

    • Manufacturer / Potential Investors
    • Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
    • Association and government bodies.

    Key Reasons to France Bariatric Surgery Market Report:

    • Analyzing various perspectives of the France Bariatric Surgery market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
    • The End User that is expected to dominate the France Bariatric Surgery market is analyzed in detail
    • The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of France Bariatric Surgery market.
    • Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
    • Regional analysis of France Bariatric Surgery market studied, during the forecast period
    • The segments that are expected to dominate the France Bariatric Surgery market studied.

