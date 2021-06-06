France Dental Devices Market 2019 Size, Demand, Trend, Manufacturers, Growth Rate, Customer Needs

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
This “France Dental Devices Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global France Dental Devices market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

  • The French dental devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the growing aging population, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising incidence of dental diseases, and innovation in dental products.
  • Due to the increasing aging population, there has been a rise in the number of dental implants and oral surgeries being executed. In addition, there is a decline in manual dexterity and an increase in co‐morbidity and medications affecting the oral cavity. Therefore, dental care in aged care services is found to be poor and access to dental professionals is difficult. There are several other risk factors, such as smoking, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, medication, and hereditary conditions, which are also associated with the increase in dental diseases. There are many population-based surveys in the country that demonstrate high dental caries experience among the elderly population. Thus, it is being observed that the number of elderly people is increasing in the country, and thus, contributing to the growth in the dental device market.

    France Dental Devices Market Covers Manufacturers:

  • 3M
  • Carestream Dental Ltd
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.
  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG
  • Nobel Biocare Services AG
  • Planmeca Oy
  • SDI Limited
  • Straumann Holding AG
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Dental devices are tools that dental professionals use to provide dental treatment. They include tools to examine, manipulate, treat, restore, and remove teeth and the surrounding oral structures. Standard instruments are the instruments used to examine, restore, and extract teeth and manipulate tissues.

    Key Market Trends:

    Prosthodontic Equipment is Expected to have the Highest Market Share in Treatment Type

    In the treatment segment of the French dental device market, prosthodontic equipment is believed to have the largest market share in the forecast period. As prosthodontic dentistry has numerous counts of the tools that are used for the dental corrections, there is a wide application of prosthodontic equipment. There is also a growing demand for dental prostheses across the nation due to the rising number of people getting older. Another factor that is augmenting the growth of the prosthodontics equipment is that people are giving more attention to the appearance, which is making them to compulsively opt for the prostheses in case of dental issues that require one. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the prosthodontic segment of the dental devices market is expected to grow.

