Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

France E-Commerce Market by 2024: Product Types, Market Size, Regions, Applications, Market Dynamics, Manufacturers

GIVE US A TRY

France E-Commerce Market by 2024: Product Types, Market Size, Regions, Applications, Market Dynamics, Manufacturers

0
Press Release

France E-Commerce

This “France E-Commerce Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global France E-Commerce market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999672

Market Overview:

  • The France eCommerce Market was valued at USD 104 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 185 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 10.04%, over the forecast period of 2019-2024..The European e-commerce market has been recording robust growth, thus offering exciting opportunities for online retailers, across various sectors. France is one of the major consumer markets in Europe and an important market for e-commerce. The French e-commerce market is just below the European average, in terms of Internet penetration, the percentage of e-commerce consumers, and average expenditure. One of the major factors responsible for the moderate growth rate may be that internet penetration is comparatively lower in France (especially in the rural areas), than other major EU countries. However, with the French government’s drive to increase internet access, the number of consumers shopping online is expected to increase, over the forecast period.
  • As digital buyers in France continue to shift away from PCs, the share of mobile traffic from business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce sites in France is rapidly increasing.
  • As e-commerce and m-commerce continue to grow in France, both locally and across borders, cybercrime incidents are also increasing at a rapid pace.
  • Private sales websites in France are still dominated by Vente-privee. com and showroomprive.com. They present limited time, ‘flash’ sales of big brand clothing for the whole family and offer reductions between 30% and 70%, compared to in-store prices. They also offer travel and leisure products, household items, and even cars, in the case of Vente-privée.
  • Driven by the increase in online shoppers, purchase frequency and the development of the offer, online shopping in France is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, and exceed EUR 90 billion, in 2018. At this rate, the EUR 100 billion marks is expected to be crossed by the end of 2019.

    France E-Commerce Market Covers Manufacturers:

  • Amazon Services Europe S.a.r..l
  • Cdiscount S.A.
  • eBay France SAS
  • La Redoute SA (Motier SAS)
  • PriceMinister SAS (Rakuten Group)
  • Group Auchan SA
  • Groupe Fnac Darty
  • Vertbaudet France comapny
  • Leroy Merlin retail compaany
  • Carrefour S.A.

    Scope of the Report:

  • E-commerce or electronic commerce is the buying and selling of goods and services, or the transmitting of funds or data, over an electronic network, primarily the internet. These business transactions occur either as business-to-business, business-to-consumer, consumer-to-consumer or consumer-to-business.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999672

    Key Market Trends:

    Fashion is Expected to be a Significant Product Type

    Paris remains an official fashion capital alongside Milan, New York, and London, as well as an increasing number of cities seeking to cement their presence in the industry. Despite a considerable degree of competition from these cities, fashion is a deep-rooted aspect of France’s culture and its international profile.
    Online third-party retailers continue to grow and consolidate the market as well. Since it’s North American inception, Vente-privée has focused its development on the European market and has been building scale across countries before a potential IPO. After the acquisition of a Belgian company in 2015, it acquired two additional groups in Europe during the first semester 2016, Eboutic.ch in Switzerland for an undisclosed value, and Privalia in Spain for EUR million.
    At a time of considerable economic difficulty in France, the country’s fashion industry is still emerging as victorious, as demonstrated by the steady growth in revenues. According to a recent report by the French Fashion Institute (IFM), the sector outperforms several major high-ticket trades, including aerospace and car production.
    However, it is also fair to assume that as online fashion portals become more successful, they might think about launching their own lines to solidify their brand. Also, in the bid to control production for high quality, France’s Industry of the Future initiative for a burgeoning specialist manufacturing sector is expected to come to the force.

    Toy, Hobby, and DIY Segment Accounts for a Major Share in the Market

    The market for toys and games in the country is vast and diverse. In 2016, the market generated a turnover of EUR 3.4 billion Euros. The market experienced a growth of 1% in 2016, which is less than the 3.4% growth seen in 2015.
    Apart from this, the average expenditure in 2015 on toys reached EUR 321 per child in France. Furthermore, expenditure per child in France is 60% higher than the European average, posing a positive outlook for e-commerce toys market.
    The conventional toys and games like puzzles and plush toys are expected to remain in good standing in the upcoming years. Those that are able to continually adapt and remain innovative will gain additional attention from buyers.
    In France, players already exist for tires and for parts involved in vehicle maintenance such as filters and brakes such as Allopneus, and online auto parts is likely to achieve greater market penetration in the next few years. Penetration of e-commerce is poised to increase in auto part sales as they facilitate customers’ research processes as customers are turning to online communities and reviews, among other digital platforms, as a way to improve their purchasing decisions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999672

    Target Audience of France E-Commerce Market:

    • Manufacturer / Potential Investors
    • Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
    • Association and government bodies.

    Key Reasons to France E-Commerce Market Report:

    • Analyzing various perspectives of the France E-Commerce market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
    • The End User that is expected to dominate the France E-Commerce market is analyzed in detail
    • The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of France E-Commerce market.
    • Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
    • Regional analysis of France E-Commerce market studied, during the forecast period
    • The segments that are expected to dominate the France E-Commerce market studied.

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Report: Smart Manufacturing Market 2019: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

    Post Views: 52
    • RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror