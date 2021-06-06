GaN Semiconductor Device Market 2024 Analysis by Regional Development Status, Market Size, Market Dynamics, Applications

This “GaN Semiconductor Device Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global GaN Semiconductor Device market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronic segment is expected to Hold Largest Market Share

– With the decrease in the price of GaN semiconductor technologies owing to increasing innovations, the rate of adoption of GaN is expected to increase over the years.

– The data consumption rate, number of applications installed on a device, faster processors, improved RAM/ROM, robust displays consume battery more than what earlier specifictaions would use. With such technological advancements the ability of batteries needs to increase. GaN semiconductors are revolutionizing the charging technologies in the existing electronic devices. The semiconductors are being employed in wireless charging, fast charging, etc.

– Wider applications of GaN semiconductor device are ranging to other computer parts as well, for instance switching mode power supply, an efficient energy converter.

– With 5G wireless communication on its way, the usage of electronic devices would increase mulifold, thereby growing demand for GaN semiconductors.

Asia-Pacific Region is expected to witness the Fastest Growth Rate

– Increasing production and export of consumer electronics and automobiles from China, Japan and India are driving the GaN market in Asia-Pacific.

– Low labour and production costs in the region are essential factors fuelling the growth of the market.

– China has 330,000 public charging points, compared with 67,500 in the U.S., according to MIT study. Shenzhen City has a 100 per cent electric fleet of 16,000 buses and is switching its 22,000 taxis to EVs. The resort island of Hainan plans for 100 per cent adoption of EVs by 2030.

– On 7 March 2019, the Indian government officially announced a 15% import subsidy on lithium. This indicates the ease of electric vehicle production in the country. Policy negotiations between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles scheme, was passed to make India ride on the path to electric mobility.

– Various state governments in India, are pushing for mass adoption of electric buses. For instance, Mahindra and Tata are signing tenders with government bodies like Energy Efficiency Services Limited to provide EVs for government use.

