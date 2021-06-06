Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Gene Synthesis Market Overview 2019 | Industry Analysis with Market Size, Revenue, Gross Margin, Profit, and Research Report Forecast to 2024

Gene Synthesis

This “Gene Synthesis Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Gene Synthesis market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

  • The gene synthesis market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.0%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include increasing R&D in the field of genomics and next-generation sequencing, increased government funding toward genomics, and increasing demand for personalized medicine. As personalized medicine aims to provide tailor-made therapies to individual patients, depending on the molecular basis of disease, it has become popular over recent years. Healthcare technology, genomics, connected devices, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence are generating vast amounts of health data and insights. This is enabling healthcare providers to offer better and faster diagnoses, and make more informed treatment decisions. Factors, such as the aging global population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, are putting unrelenting pressure on the capacity and financial viability of the healthcare systems across the world. Personalized medicine holds the promise of providing better patient care and a high safety margin while lowering the total healthcare costs. In addition, gene synthesis is also finding its applications in the molecular diagnosis of infectious and genetic diseases. Genetic tests, which can detect genetic variations and predict how a person is likely to respond to certain drugs, are becoming commercially available.
  • Therefore, increasing focus on personalized medicine and other factors, such as the patient-centered approach, are driving the growth of the gene synthesis market.

    Gene Synthesis Market Covers Manufacturers:

  • ATUM (DNA2.0 Inc.)
  • Bio Basic Inc.
  • Beijing SBS Genetech Co. Ltd
  • Eurofins Genomics
  • Genewiz Inc.
  • Genscript Biotech Corp.
  • Merck KGaA
  • OriGene Technologies Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (GeneArt)

    Scope of the Report:

  • Gene synthesis refers to the in vitro, base-by-base synthesis of double-stranded DNA molecules. Unlike DNA replication, which occurs in vivo or by polymerase chain reaction (PCR), gene synthesis does not require a template strand for its initiation.

    Key Market Trends:

    PCR-mediated Assembly is Expected to Grow Rapidly in the Gene Assembly Segment

    In the gene synthesis process, the chemical synthesis is typically used to create oligonucleotides of up to 120-150 nucleotide (nt) in length. Therefore, generally, gene assembly techniques are utilized to connect small oligonucleotides with each other, to synthesize the gene of the required length. Over the past three decades, a number of methods have been developed to assemble relatively short synthetic oligonucleotides into longer gene sequences. And the PCR-mediated assembly represents one of the most prominent approaches to mediate assembly of the desired DNA sequence. Pertaining to the broad applications of PCR, such as in molecular diagnostics, forensics, and epidemiology studies, the demand, and acceptance of PCR technologies are high, which, in turn, acts as a favorable factor for the development and adoption of PCR-mediated assembly methodologies, by academia and research institutes alike.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

    Currently, North America dominates the market for gene synthesis and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. The increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic disorders, such as cancer, the aging population, increasing demand for targeted and personalized medicine, and favorable government initiatives are the primary factors responsible for the large market size.

    Target Audience of Gene Synthesis Market:

    • Manufacturer / Potential Investors
    • Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
    • Association and government bodies.

    Key Reasons to Gene Synthesis Market Report:

    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Gene Synthesis market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
    • The End User that is expected to dominate the Gene Synthesis market is analyzed in detail
    • The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Gene Synthesis market.
    • Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
    • Regional analysis of Gene Synthesis market studied, during the forecast period
    • The segments that are expected to dominate the Gene Synthesis market studied.

