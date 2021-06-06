Gesture Recognition Market 2019-2024 Type Segment, Industry Segment, Market Dynamics, Size, Applications and Type

This “Gesture Recognition Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Gesture Recognition market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Technology Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Touch-based gesture recognition consists of single- and multi-touch screens, which are widely used in consumer electronics. A single touch-based function can be used in many devices, such as smartphones. For instance, a single-swipe touch can be used to access the menu bar in any smartphone.

Multi-Touch-Based gesture recognition is used in functions, such as zoom-in, zoom-out, and three-finger screenshot in smartphones. Functions, such as desktop swap and access to the menu in Windows 10 can be found on the trackpads of laptops. Currently, the touch-based gesture recognition segment dominates the market studied, due to high market penetration of laptops and smartphones that have the aforementioned basic functionalities, and is expected to remain the same, over the forecast period.

Smartphones are expected to witness continuous growth over the next six years as companies are shifting their focus to the Asia-Pacific region, especially India, by launching low-cost and feature-rich smartphones. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market studied.

Currently, smartphone manufacturers are launching phones that incorporate touch-based gesture recognition features, such as double tap to sleep and wake. In addition, laptop manufacturers are launching low-cost products that use touch-based gesture recognition, thereby, augmenting the availability of the technology.

North America Market is Expected to have a Major Share

North American market for gesture recognition is led by the United States, due to the presence of major tech firms and startups in the country. Research and development investment in the United States is very high. The country produces the most advanced degrees in science and engineering and high-impact scientific publications. It is the largest provider of information services, globally.

Deep-learning forms a base for gesture recognition. In 2017, the deep learning software market in the region was estimated at USD 80 million and may reach USD 130 million by 2019.

Also, in terms of artificial intelligence (taxonomy includes gesture recognition-based products and services providers), the United States occupies the leading position with 415 companies, followed by the United Kingdom with 67 companies, and Canada with 29 companies. Average funding raised by the companies, particularly, in the field of gesture control is USD 7.8 million.

Canada-based Thalmic Labs manufactured a gesture recognition device that can be worn on the forearm, called Myo. This armband can be integrated with various applications, such as presentations and gaming, or as a controller for drones. In terms of demand, the United States is helping in setting the stage for record sales of the latest consumer electronics. Disposable personal income increased by 1.8% in 2017, and it is likely to increase by more than 2.0%, in 2018. As a result, revenue in the consumer electronics industry is expected to amount to USD 72,443 million in 2018, in the United States.

