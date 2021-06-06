Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Kombucha Market by 2024: Industry Report with Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges, Market Size and Share

GIVE US A TRY

Kombucha Market by 2024: Industry Report with Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges, Market Size and Share

0
Press Release

Kombucha

This “Kombucha Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Kombucha market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244178

Market Overview:

  • The kombucha market is forecasted to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.50%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Global consumption of kombucha market is driven by the consumer’s inclination toward nutritional drink and started to prefer functional drinks over fruit juices and carbonated drinks. The market is competitive and driven by an increase in the trend of “health and wellness” and the growing consumer demand for all natural ingredients. Kombucha Breweries International (KBI) has been catering to the increasing need for the product by providing common resources and testing standards. As the identification of the alcohol content of kombucha is imperative for that, companies employed a standardized method to test and control.

    Kombucha Market Covers Manufacturers:

  • GT’S Living Foods
  • KeVita Inc.
  • Health Ade
  • Revive Kombucha
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • Brew Dr. Kombucha
  • Humm Kombucha LLC
  • Kombucha Wonder Drink
  • Makana Beverages Inc.
  • Nessalla Kombucha

    Scope of the Report:

  • The scope of the study on the kombucha market includes segmentation by type as original and flavored. Various flavors considered in the market study are herbs/spice, fruit, flower, and other flavors. The other flavored kombucha drinks considered are wine, coffee, chocolate flavored kombucha drinks. The market is segmented by distribution channel into supermarket / hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retail stores.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244178

    Key Market Trends:

    Increasing demand for Flavored Kombucha Drinks

    Flavored drinks held the major market share in the kombucha market in 2018. The segment had experienced tremendous growth from the past 3-4 years, as the companies have developed traditional drinks with added exotic flavors, to attract consumers. Moreover, fruit-flavored drinks are expected to dominate the kombucha market in the coming years, due to their added nutritional profile. GT’s Living Foods announced its new limited-edition offering for springtime, named Bloom, on April 16, 2018. The product portfolio includes a light, crisp, and floral flavor, combining fresh Elderflower, Jasmine, and Violet. The trend for natural, clean-label, and organic beverages is driving the market. However, growing awareness about the kombucha drink and the buzz of kombucha among weight management foods have also strived to an exponential growth rate.

    Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Regions

    Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the kombucha market. China is one of the leading markets for kombucha in the Asia-Pacific region. The popularity of packaged kombucha drinks in China remains attributed to their perceived health benefits. In India, the population suffering from joint health problems, like arthritis, is also seen getting attracted more toward kombucha, which is expected to drive the growth of the kombucha market over the forecast period. Owing to the rise in urbanization in the region, along with easy availability of kombucha in local retail shelves, especially in countries like Australia, China, Japan, among others are driving the growth of kombucha market in the region.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244178

    Target Audience of Kombucha Market:

    • Manufacturer / Potential Investors
    • Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
    • Association and government bodies.

    Key Reasons to Kombucha Market Report:

    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Kombucha market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
    • The End User that is expected to dominate the Kombucha market is analyzed in detail
    • The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Kombucha market.
    • Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
    • Regional analysis of Kombucha market studied, during the forecast period
    • The segments that are expected to dominate the Kombucha market studied.

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Report: Proline Market Segmentation Includes Import, Export Analysis and Strategies of Leading Players Forecast to 2025

    Post Views: 74
    • RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror