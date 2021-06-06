Kombucha Market by 2024: Industry Report with Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges, Market Size and Share

This “Kombucha Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Kombucha market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244178

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244178

Key Market Trends:

Increasing demand for Flavored Kombucha Drinks

Flavored drinks held the major market share in the kombucha market in 2018. The segment had experienced tremendous growth from the past 3-4 years, as the companies have developed traditional drinks with added exotic flavors, to attract consumers. Moreover, fruit-flavored drinks are expected to dominate the kombucha market in the coming years, due to their added nutritional profile. GT’s Living Foods announced its new limited-edition offering for springtime, named Bloom, on April 16, 2018. The product portfolio includes a light, crisp, and floral flavor, combining fresh Elderflower, Jasmine, and Violet. The trend for natural, clean-label, and organic beverages is driving the market. However, growing awareness about the kombucha drink and the buzz of kombucha among weight management foods have also strived to an exponential growth rate.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Regions

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the kombucha market. China is one of the leading markets for kombucha in the Asia-Pacific region. The popularity of packaged kombucha drinks in China remains attributed to their perceived health benefits. In India, the population suffering from joint health problems, like arthritis, is also seen getting attracted more toward kombucha, which is expected to drive the growth of the kombucha market over the forecast period. Owing to the rise in urbanization in the region, along with easy availability of kombucha in local retail shelves, especially in countries like Australia, China, Japan, among others are driving the growth of kombucha market in the region.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244178

Target Audience of Kombucha Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Kombucha Market Report:

Analyzing various perspectives of the Kombucha market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Kombucha market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Kombucha market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Kombucha market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Kombucha market studied.

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Report: Proline Market Segmentation Includes Import, Export Analysis and Strategies of Leading Players Forecast to 2025