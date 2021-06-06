Seed Colorant Market 2019-2024 Analysis by Size, Growth, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Regions

This “Seed Colorant Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Seed Colorant market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Seed Treatment

With the support of the government, awareness among farmers about the use of seed treatment increased. For instance, the European seed sector has developed a quality scheme, which is known as European Seed Treatment Assurance (ESTA) standard, for almost 70% of the maize cultivated, 90% of oilseed rape, and 100% of sugar beet, in order to ensure the safe treatment of the seed against pests and diseases. Additionally, in India, about 80% of the seeds sown in 2016 were untreated. Therefore, the Government of India has launched a country-wide campaign, in which pesticide industry associations, like Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Central Integrated Pest Management Centers (CIPMC), Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), NGOs, etc., participated in the campaign, to ensure 100% seed treatment for all major crops. Several companies, like Monsanto and Syngenta, have started laying emphasis on making the investment in R&D activities for innovation of new seed treatment technology, which in turn, acts as one of the significant driver of the market studied. With the regions across the world adopting seed treatment, extensively coupled with rapid development in seed coating technologies, the global seed colorant market is likely to witness rapid growth in the coming years.

North America Dominates the Global Seed Colorant Market

North America has the largest market for seed colorants, with the United States witnessing the highest share, followed by Canada and Mexico. Owing to mandatory government regulations for coloring treated seeds and technological advancements, the US market share is the highest in the market studied. Pest Management Regulatory Agency’s regulation for compulsory use of seed colorants on treated seeds and the rising demand of high-value seeds are the major factors for the growth of the seed colorant market in Canada. The growth of the seed treatment market and the introduction of innovative products are driving the seed colorant market across the region.

