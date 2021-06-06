Total Carbon Analyzer Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,840.1 Mn in 2026 end

As there are critical applications of ultra-pure water in the microelectronic and pharmaceutical industry, the global market for total carbon analyzers is receiving a huge boost. Highly purified water is essential in the manufacturing processes that are employed in the microelectronics and pharmaceutical industries and hence total carbon analyzers are essential for these industries. These are some of the findings of the latest report being published by Persistence Market Research which is titled as ‘Total Carbon Analyzer Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2026’. In addition, there are various market dynamics mentioned in this valuable research report which explain in detail the factors that are responsible for boosting the global total carbon analyzer market and also the factors that inhibit the growth of this market. As per the numbers that are available in this report, the global total carbon analyzer market was valued at US$ 913.4 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,840.1 Mn in 2026 end, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the period of assessment 2017-2026.

Global Total Carbon Analyzer Market: Dynamics

Manufacturing industries across the majority of sectors have to comply with regulatory standards and guidelines set by government agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), US Environment Protection Agency (EPA), and Pharmacopeia of Japan. This, in turn, leads to the adoption of water analytical instruments for evaluating the water quality as well as the quality of other raw material. The majority of industries including wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, power and energy, and chemicals uses analytical instruments for monitoring the organic load in a given liquid or solid sample. Total carbon analyzers have a higher penetration among other analytical instruments across the industries for monitoring water for injection, ultra-pure water, process water, boiler feed and makeup water, wastewater/effluent, etc.

In addition, rising concerns about the environment due to high level of pollution in the water as well as soil increases the demand for the analytical instrument in order to reuse the wastewater and prevent natural resources from degradation. This, in turn, increases the demand for total carbon analyzer as it has substantial value and volume share in total analytical equipment market. Total carbon analyzers are used for analyzing the carbon content in the waste water to determine whether the water is reusable or is it safe for the waste water to be disposed in natural resources like river, lakes and oceans.

Global Total Carbon Analyzer Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global total carbon analyzer market is segmented on the basis of product type, sample type, end-user, application and region.

Laboratory total carbon analyzer segment is estimated to account for 66.9% of market value share in 2016 and is expected to decrease to 65.0% share in 2026 and lose a considerable market share in 2026 as compared to 2016.

Semiconductors segment is estimated to account for a revenue share of 23.9% in 2016 and is expected to increase to 24.1% in 2026 and gain some market share in 2026 as compared to that in 2016.

In terms of value, the global total carbon analyzer market by TC analyzer for liquid sample segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 440.3 Mn by 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Institute segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% in terms of volume over 2016–2026. This segment is projected to reach 21,002 units by 2026 from 10,124 units in 2016.

Western Europe is projected to display a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period and account for 28.0% value share of the global total carbon analyzer market by 2026.

Global Total Carbon Analyzer Market: Competition Landscape

In this research report, the main companies functioning in the total carbon analyzer market have been featured in the competition landscape section. Some of the companies featured in this section include Shimadzu Corporation, Xylem Inc., Hach Company, Inc., Teledyne Analytical Instruments, Analytik Jena AG, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., GE Analytical Instruments, Inc., Skalar Analytical B.V., ELTRA GmbH and UIC, Inc.