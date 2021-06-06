Troffer Market 2019-2026 Demand and Insights Analysis Report

Troffer refers to wraparound and parabolic light fixtures used with linear fluorescent tubes designed for surface or grid mount lighting applications. They provide uniform fluorescent and LED lighting in conventional illuminating, such as office, retail spaces, school, universities, airport lounges, indoor spaces, and others.

The key players mentioned in the report are General Electric, Acuity Brands Lighting, Eaton Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Zumtobel Group, Herbert Waldmann GmbH, OSRAM Licht AG, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Cree Incorporation, and Ledtronics.

Rise in adoption of troffers by lighting designers, specifiers, architects, and engineers for new construction drive the market. Moreover, low initial cost and ease of installation of troffer supplement the market growth. However, lack of innovation within the troffer designs and variety restrains the market growth. The rise in acceptability of LED troffers for outdoor lighting solutions is expected to provide opportunities for the market in the years to come.

The troffer market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. By type, the market is bifurcated into metal type, polymer type, and other. By end user, it is divided into commercial, residential, and industrial. The region wise divisions are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Troffer Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Metal Type

Polymer Type

Other

By End User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Region