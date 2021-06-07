2019 Automotive Side Airbags Market Growth Strategy| Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2023

Global “Automotive Side Airbags Market“ analysis provided in this report presents region-specific valuation data for each of the fuel system technologies considered in this research. Automotive Side Airbags Market report evaluates main market features, comprising capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, capacity, growth rate, and much more. Also, it provides a detailed evaluation of vital market dynamics and most recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Key questions answered by this Automotive Side Airbags report include. Automotive Side Airbags market is expected to grow 5.75% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2023.

A deep analysis made from top major and minor data sources with participation derived from industry experts through the value chain. According to the Automotive Side Airbags market report, one driver in the market is diverse applications of chains and sprockets across industrial applications. To calculate the market size, shares report presents a detailed image of the market by way of study, fusion, and summary of data from multiple sources.

About Automotive Side Airbags Market:

Increasing popularity of side airbags in mid-range and entry-level vehicles to drive market growth. Side airbags, which are part of the passive safety system, are inflatable devices that protect the passengers and driver’s head and chest in a side-impact crash. Increasing concerns about automotive safety among consumers from various socioeconomic groups is accelerating the demand for enhanced safety features like curtain airbags across all automotive segments, which include mid-range and entry-level segments. In many developing economies such as China. India, and Brazil, side airbags are mostly limited to luxury cars and a few other passenger car segments. Most of the entry-level cars sold by OEMs in developing regions are not fitted with side airbags. Technavio’ s analysts have predicted that the automotive side airbags market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

List of Key players operating in the Global Automotive Side Airbags Market are –

Autoliv

HYUNDAI MOBIS

Joyson Safety Systems

Toyoda Gosei