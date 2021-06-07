According to New Market Report Global District Heating and Cooling Market is to Witness Highest Growth in near future Forecast 2018-2023

A fresh report titled “District Heating and Cooling Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for District Heating and Cooling Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global District Heating and cooling market accounted for USD XX.X Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Billion by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2023.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of District Heating and Cooling market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Energy Source

– District Heating

– CHP

– Geothermal

– Solar

– Others

– District Cooling

– – – Free Cooling

– – – Absorption Cooling

– – – Heat Pumps

– – – Electric Chillers

– – – Others

By Application

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2018. Key players profiled in the report includes Cetetherm, ADC Energy Systems, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Danfoss, Engie, Keppel Corporation Limited, Korea District Heating Corporation, Logstor A/S, Emirates District Cooling LLC, Ramboll Group A/S, Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global District Heating and Cooling Market

3. Global District Heating and Cooling Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global District Heating and Cooling Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Global District Heating and Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8. Global District Heating and Cooling Market Segmentation Analysis, By Energy Source

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Attractiveness, By Energy Source

8.3. BPS Analysis, By Energy Source

8.4. District Heating Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.4.1. CHP Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.4.2. Geothermal Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.4.3. Solar Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.4.4. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.5. District Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.5.1. Free Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.5.2. Absorption Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.5.3. Heat Pumps Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.5.4. Electric Chillers Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.5.5. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global District Heating and Cooling Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

9.4. Residential Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. Industrial Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Geographical Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1. By Energy Source

10.2.1.1. Introduction

10.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Energy Source

10.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Energy Source

10.2.1.4. District Heating Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.4.1. CHP Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.4.2. Geothermal Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.4.3. Solar Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.4.4. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.5. District Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.5.1. Free Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.5.2. Absorption Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.5.3. Heat Pumps Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.5.4. Electric Chillers Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.1.5.5. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.2.1. Introduction

10.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.2.2.4. Residential Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.2.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.2.6. Industrial Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.3. By Country

10.2.3.1. Introduction

10.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.2.3.4. U.S. Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.2.3.5. Canada Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3. Europe Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1. By Energy Source

10.3.1.1. Introduction

10.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Energy Source

10.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Energy Source

10.3.1.4. District Heating Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.4.1. CHP Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.4.2. Geothermal Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.4.3. Solar Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.4.4. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.5. District Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.5.1. Free Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.5.2. Absorption Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.5.3. Heat Pumps Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.5.4. Electric Chillers Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.1.5.5. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.2. By Application

10.3.2.1. Introduction

10.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.3.2.4. Residential Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.2.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.2.6. Industrial Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3. By Country

10.3.3.1. Introduction

10.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.3.3.4. Germany Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.5. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.6. France Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.7. Italy Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.8. Spain Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.9. Russia Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.3.3.10. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1. By Energy Source

10.4.1.1. Introduction

10.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Energy Source

10.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Energy Source

10.4.1.4. District Heating Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.4.1. CHP Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.4.2. Geothermal Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.4.3. Solar Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.4.4. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.5. District Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.5.1. Free Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.5.2. Absorption Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.5.3. Heat Pumps Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.5.4. Electric Chillers Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1.5.5. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.2. By Application

10.4.2.1. Introduction

10.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4.2.4. Residential Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.2.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.2.6. Industrial Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3. By Country

10.4.3.1. Introduction

10.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.4.3.4. China Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.5. India Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.6. Japan Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.7. South Korea Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.8. Indonesia Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.9. Taiwan Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.10. Australia Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.11. New Zealand Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3.12. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Latin America Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1. By Energy Source

10.5.1.1. Introduction

10.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Energy Source

10.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Energy Source

10.5.1.4. District Heating Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1.4.1. CHP Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1.4.2. Geothermal Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1.4.3. Solar Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1.4.4. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1.5. District Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1.5.1. Free Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1.5.2. Absorption Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1.5.3. Heat Pumps Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1.5.4. Electric Chillers Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1.5.5. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.2. By Application

10.5.2.1. Introduction

10.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.5.2.4. Residential Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.2.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.2.6. Industrial Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.3. By Country

10.5.3.1. Introduction

10.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.5.3.4. Brazil Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.3.5. Mexico Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.3.6. Rest of Latin America Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Middle East & Africa Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.1. By Energy Source

10.6.1.1. Introduction

10.6.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Energy Source

10.6.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Energy Source

10.6.1.4. District Heating Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.1.4.1. CHP Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.1.4.2. Geothermal Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.1.4.3. Solar Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.1.4.4. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.1.5. District Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.1.5.1. Free Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.1.5.2. Absorption Cooling Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.1.5.3. Heat Pumps Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.1.5.4. Electric Chillers Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.1.5.5. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.2. By Application

10.6.2.1. Introduction

10.6.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.6.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.6.2.4. Residential Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.2.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.2.6. Industrial Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.3. By Geography

10.6.3.1. Introduction

10.6.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

10.6.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Geography

10.6.3.4. GCC Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.3.5. North Africa Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.3.6. South Africa Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.3.7. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…

